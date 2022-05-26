Roberts romps home as Horsham 10k makes popular return

On a glorious sunny morning, local runners were joined by athletes from across Sussex and Surrey for the race.

The Horsham 10k forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix, a series of running events organised by clubs across the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After so many races had been cancelled during the pandemic, it was great to see the return of many familiar faces, as well as lots of people trying their first race at this distance.

The Horsham 10k made a welcome return after two blank years / Pictures: Toby Phillips Photography

The race begins and ends at the Horsham Rugby Club and the mixed terrain course includes an off-road section along Sunoak Road and Hampers Lane.

After crossing the start, the runners complete one lap of the rugby field before heading out onto the main course.

Most of the race is described by the organisers as ‘gently undulating’ before the runners return to the rugby field and the welcome sight of the finish line. All finishers receive a commemorative medal.

Hands On Sports Therapy and Injury Clinic supported the event, providing both pre and post-run treatment to runners; and there were homemade cakes on sale for those in need of refuelling.

The Horsham 10k made a welcome return after two blank years / Pictures: Toby Phillips Photography

The race is organised by the Horsham Joggers running club and relies on 100 members undertaking a variety of roles including course marshals, car park assistants, race administrators and water station helpers.

Race director Geoff Parker, commented: “As usual, this event couldn’t take place without so many of our members happily giving up their Sunday morning to help make it the success it is.

"I wish to thank everyone of them for their great contribution”.

The Horsham 10k made a welcome return after two blank years / Pictures: Toby Phillips Photography

The men’s event winner, in a time of 36:23, was Stuart Roberts from the Brighton Phoenix running club.

The women’s race was won by Clare Richer in an equally impressive 40:52.

The Brighton Phoenix club did well in the team competitions winning both the women’s and men’s trophies.

This is based on having the best cumulative time for their fastest three runners in each category.

The Horsham 10k made a welcome return after two blank years / Pictures: Toby Phillips Photography

There was also a separate junior race for under-16s which stays within the grounds of the Rugby Club and allows children of all ages the chance to experience the fun of an organised running event.

This year’s event was sponsored by local letting and estate agent, Brock Taylor.

Their director, Peter Maskell, said: “it was lovely to be able to help Horsham Joggers with this event and it was certainly a beautiful day for everyone to enjoy the scenic Sussex countryside too – hopefully we’ll be able to get a few members of the Brock Taylor team to enter next year’s event too!”

The Horsham 10k made a welcome return after two blank years / Pictures: Toby Phillips Photography