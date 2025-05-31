Roffey Club dominates Finals Night

The Billingshurst Bar Billiards League held its Finals Night on Wednesday 28th May 2025 at Alfold Social Club, and Horsham’s Roffey Club dominated the prizegiving.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JOHN SLEE (RSSC A) bounced back from an agonisingly close defeat in the Team Cup to win his EIGHTH Billingshurst Singles title (the first being 48 years ago !) beating Dick Cable who had just secured the Team Cup for the ‘B’ string with a win in his game.

There was success also for the B’s in the Open Pairs, as Iain Tarrant and Melvyn Blake defeated Dave and Steve Vizor from the Plough 2-1. But it could have been so different had the Plough duo not spilled a 2.9k break in the first leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springbok Club confirmed their top division credentials (they had only missed out on runners-up by half a point) with a convincing win over Plough in the Team Plate, new player Bill Boys making it 3-1.

Team Cup Winners Roffey SSC B: Stuart Carruthers, Peter Fisher, Iain Tarrant, Melvyn Blake, Chris Oakley.

Team Cup Final, played at Alfold SC on Wed 28/05/25

Roffey SSC A 2, Roffey SSC B 3 (‘A’ names first)

Pete Fisher 5910, Melvyn Blake 700; John Slee 6190, Stuart Carruthers 7620; Steve Merriott 4200, Chris Oakley 6410; Dave Howlett 2330, Dick Cable 4790; Lee Cable 5840, Iain Tarrant 4680

Team Plate Final, played at Alfold SC on Wed 28/05/25

League Champions Roffey SSC A - John Slee, Dave Howlett, Lee Cable, Pete Fisher, Steve Merriott.

Springbok Club 3, Plough 2 (Springbok names first)

Mick Johnson 3090, Dave Vizor 2930; Colin Barrow 890, Steve Vizor 3210; James Childs 5210, Mark Webber 3150; Bill Boys 4450, Keith Newman 1380; Trevor Wheeler 0, Phil Jobbins 1830

2024/25 Roll of Honour:

League Champions: Roffey SSC A (got it back for their 10th title)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League Runners-up: Windmill GG (their run of 3 championships came to a halt)

Division 2 Champions: Roffey SSC B (achieved the ‘double’ of League 2 and Team Cup winners)

Division 2 Runners-up: Plough

Team Cup Winners: Roffey SSC B

Team Cup Runners-up : Roffey SSC A

Team Plate Winners: Springbok Club

Team Plate runners-up: Plough

Open Pairs Winners: Ian Tarrant & Melvyn Blake (Roffey SSC B)

Open Pairs Runners-up: Steve and Dave Vizor (Plough)

Individual Champion: John Slee (Roffey SSC A)

Individual Runner-up: Dick Cable (Roffey SSC B)

Joint Best Performance Winners Ricky Dewdney (Cricketers) and Lee Cable (RSSC A)

(Both Played 21 Won 18 Lost 3.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Performance Div 2: Iain Tarrant (Roffey SSC B) Played 20 Won 14 Lost 6.

Mens Highest Break : Ricky Dewdney (Cricketers) 14,950

Mens Highest Score: Ricky Dewdney (Cricketers) 15,050

Extra award - Highest Home Break/Score: Ricky Dewdney table playout at the Cricketers 18,560

The awards were presented by Life Vice-President Mick Johnson with Dave Howlett Master of Ceremonies.