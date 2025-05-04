Roffey SSC A are Billingshurst Bar Billiards League champions
Lee Cable scored 10,630 for Roffey and Ricky Dewdney 7230 for the visitors.
These two players were vying for the Best Performance Cup, with both finishing on 18 wins from 21 played, but Ricky taking it on higher average score.
There was heartbreak for Springbok Club in missing out on runners-up position, by a mere half point, when their great 3-2 win at Plough was bettered by Windmill GG’s 4-1 victory at Alfold Social Club.
Division Two champions Roffey SSC B celebrated winning the lower division by going on to earn a place in the Team Cup final by beating Cricketers 4-1 at the Windmill on Wednesday. The other semi-final, between Windmill and Roffey SSC A takes place on Wed 14th May at the Cricketers.
The Team Plate final will be between Springbok Club and Plough after the Springbok beat Railway 3.5-1.5 at Roffey and Plough beat Alfold SC 4-1 at the Railway.
Final League placings: (Div 1) 1 - Roffey SSC A 67pts; 2 - Windmill GG 62.5pts; 3- Springbok Club 62pts; 4 - Cricketers 59pts; (Div 2) 1- Roffey SSC B 57.5pts; 2 - Plough 49.5pts; 3 - Alfold SC 32pts; 4 - Railway 30.5pts.