Ronny 'The Rocket' wins bowls final

By Laurence Worton
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:45 BST
There were no damp squibs in Eastbourne over the Bank Holiday weekend as Wadhurst's Ronny 'The Rocket' Rossberg flew to an early 8-0 lead over fellow contestant Russ Doherty of Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club in the Sussex County Bowls Finals at the weekend

The Wadhurst bowler wasn't going to give up such a lead without a fight and although Russ was able to make up ground Ronny powered through to take the final of the Unbadged Singles competition 21-15.

The weather was awful with rain all day but it didn't dampen the spirits of competitors or spectators who braved the elements to witness Wadhurst Bowls sweep the board winning both the Unbadged Singles and the Mixed Fours.

Ronny also won his County Badge and will have a trial in the Home Counties for Sussex next year.

