Ross is hometown hero of Eastbourne half marathon

The race was supporting the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s centenary project ‘Homes for Homeless’.

Over the years the Eastbourne Half has given £130,000 directly to charity with entrants raising more for their own personal charities.

With temperatures just five Celsius and a chilly north easterly wind, many supporters lined the 13.1 mile route joined by plenty of fabulous bands, making for a fantastic, fun atmosphere.

Ross Brocklehurst with the winner's rewards

Hailsham Harriers and Run Wednesdays provided pacers, helping runners achieve target times.

Hailsham Harrier Brocklehurst was the overall winner in a time of 1:18:30.

Brocklehurst, who properly took up running just seven years ago, finally achieved his running dream of winning his hometown half.

Hailsham Harriers acted as pacers on the route

Cheered on by his mum, dad, club team-mates, best friend and girlfriend Aislinn Darvell, Ross beamed with delight as he took to the podium to receive his trophy.

David Woollard was second Harrier home in 1:24:47, followed by Los Burrett and Chris Doherty, pacers for sub 1:30 with Chris running his first half marathon.

Other HH finishers: Graham Woolley 1:31:28, Lianne Leakey 1:31:23, Martin Bell (first in the men’s V50 age category) 1:31:29, Simon Haddon 1:41:06, Dan Shipton 1:41:26, Graham Purdye 1:42:52, Michael Husarz and Adam Davies pacers for sub 1:45., Ted Baldwin 1:47:06, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:58:03, Sam Neame 1:58:51, Gary Smith and Mark Pope 2.00 pacers, Wendy Harmer-Quinn 2:20:25, Lisa Philips and Helen O’Sullivan 2:30 pacers.

Happy Harriers at the Eastbourne half