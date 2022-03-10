Ross is hometown hero of Eastbourne half marathon

The race was supporting the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s centenary project ‘Homes for Homeless’.
Over the years the Eastbourne Half has given £130,000 directly to charity with entrants raising more for their own personal charities.
With temperatures just five Celsius and a chilly north easterly wind, many supporters lined the 13.1 mile route joined by plenty of fabulous bands, making for a fantastic, fun atmosphere.
Hailsham Harriers and Run Wednesdays provided pacers, helping runners achieve target times.
Hailsham Harrier Brocklehurst was the overall winner in a time of 1:18:30.
Brocklehurst, who properly took up running just seven years ago, finally achieved his running dream of winning his hometown half.
Cheered on by his mum, dad, club team-mates, best friend and girlfriend Aislinn Darvell, Ross beamed with delight as he took to the podium to receive his trophy.
David Woollard was second Harrier home in 1:24:47, followed by Los Burrett and Chris Doherty, pacers for sub 1:30 with Chris running his first half marathon.
Other HH finishers: Graham Woolley 1:31:28, Lianne Leakey 1:31:23, Martin Bell (first in the men’s V50 age category) 1:31:29, Simon Haddon 1:41:06, Dan Shipton 1:41:26, Graham Purdye 1:42:52, Michael Husarz and Adam Davies pacers for sub 1:45., Ted Baldwin 1:47:06, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:58:03, Sam Neame 1:58:51, Gary Smith and Mark Pope 2.00 pacers, Wendy Harmer-Quinn 2:20:25, Lisa Philips and Helen O’Sullivan 2:30 pacers.