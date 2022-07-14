Roundhill Romp is back - really

The 9.5km event is one of the West Sussex Fun Run League series of races.

All 17 WSFRL clubs were well represented and, in total, there were members from 54 clubs among the 432 finishers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route starts at the Steyning Clocktower; passes Wiston House; climbs to Chanctonbury Ring; follows the South Downs Way to the Farmers Memorial; loops the Upper Horseshoe;, and then descends via the Rifle Range to the Cricket Field finish line.

The Roundhill Romp gets under way

First to finish was James Baker of Chichester Runners. He won with a time of 34min 6sec. It was the tenth time James has won the Romp since 2000.

The first female finisher was Amelia Brown of Worthing Harriers, with a time of 41.12. The Roundhill Romp was preceded by the Mini-Romp race for junior athletes. The roughly one-mile race is completed within the Cricket Field.

Of the 97 runners, there were 43 from Steyning AC.

The winner was James Wood of Steyning AC, in a time of 4.53.

The junior race ready to start

The first female was Rylee Rothe of Horsham Joggers, in a time of 6.04.

You can find out more about running with Steyning AC, or other sports and events, at the club website – www.steyningac.co.uk

The next Roundhill Romp will be held on the first Wednesday in July, 2023.

Pictures: sussexworld.co.uk

First woman home Amelia Brown