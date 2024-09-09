Eastbourne Rovers dominated at the Sussex AA 3k Championships at the K2 on Sunday, September 1.

Athletes reaching the podium at the event were delighted to receive their medals from Olympian GB middle distance athlete Jemma Reekie.

Setting the trend was Fin Lumber - Fry who had a superb race despite the blistering heat to clinch the gold medal in 9 minutes 34 seconds, over 9 seconds ahead of the 2nd placed athlete. Byron Roberts finished off his track season with a well-deserved bronze in a personal best time of 9 minutes 46 seconds, a mere 1 second off 2nd place.

Byron has made huge improvements this season and should be a force to reckon with next year when he will be top of his age category. Joshua Webster stuck to his game plan and was rewarded with a personal best time of 10 minutes 40 seconds.

Jemma Reekie with the Eastbourne Rovers athletes.

In the under 17 girls race, Raya Petrova remained patient and her tactics paid off as she pushed into the lead on the final lap to clinch gold in a personal best time of 10 mins 40 seconds. Amongst the same race, other age categories were included, where talented under 20 Ellie Mclean took the gold in a personal best time of 10 mins 58 seconds.

Alison Moore claimed the gold senior ladies title placing 2nd overall in 10 minutes 45 seconds, and team mate Laura Seaman took bronze in 12 minutes 6 seconds. Evie Lennard pushed hard in the under 15 girls 3k placing just off the podium in 4th, 11 minutes 39 seconds.

The under 20 men's race was a hard fought battle with Eastbourne's Fintan Pearce taking the silver in a season's best time of 9mins 4 seconds, 1 second ahead of his team mate Benjamin Brown in bronze. Bryan Brett was amongst the same race and pushed through the field taking the silver medal in the senior men's race in a season's best time of 8 minutes 57 seconds.

For many of the Eastbourne Rovers athletes this was a fine conclusion to the track fixtures as they look forward to the upcoming cross country season.