Royal Ascot 2022 - flat racing spectacle in pictures

Some of the world’s best horses have strutted their stuff in some thrilling contests as capacity crowds have watched on in what is the first royal meeting at the racecourse in front of full crowds since 2019. Photographer Malcolm Wells has been at the racecourse and you can see some of his pictures on this page and the ones linked.
1. Royal Ascot
Jim Crowley wins on Baaeed
Photo: Malcolm Wells
2. ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE
ENGLAND
JUNE 14th 2022
Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Third Time:3.40pm 1st:Nature Strip Jockey:James McDonald 2nd:Twilight Calls Jockey:Ryan Moore 3rd:Acklam Express Jockey:Rowan Scott
Jockey:James McDonald 2nd:Twilight Calls Jockey:Ryan Moore 3rd:Acklam Express
Picture: Malcolm Wells
3. ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE
ENGLAND
JUNE 14th 2022
Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Fourth Time:4.20pm 1st:Coroebus Jockey:William Buick 2nd:Lusail Jockey:Pat Dobbs 3rd:My Prospero Jockey:Tom Marquand
Jockey:William Buick 2nd:Lusail
Jockey:Pat Dobbs 3rd:My Prospero
Picture: Malcolm Wells
4. ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE
ENGLAND
JUNE 14th 2022
PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Fourth Time:4.20pm 1st:Coroebus
Jockey:William Buick 2nd:Lusail
Jockey:Pat Dobbs 3rd:My Prospero
Jockey:Tom Marquand Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: [email protected]
