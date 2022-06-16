ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE ENGLAND JUNE 14th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:First Time:2.30pm 1st:Baaeed Jockey:Jim Crowley 2nd:Real World Jockey:Daniel Tudhope 3rd:Order of Australia Jockey:Ryan Moore Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: [email protected]

Royal Ascot 2022 - flat racing spectacle in pictures

We’re halfway through Royal Ascot 2022 and it’s proving a superb spectacle of international flat racing.

By Steve Bone
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:51 pm

Some of the world’s best horses have strutted their stuff in some thrilling contests as capacity crowds have watched on in what is the first royal meeting at the racecourse in front of full crowds since 2019. Photographer Malcolm Wells has been at the racecourse and you can see some of his pictures on this page and the ones linked.

1. Royal Ascot

Jim Crowley wins on Baaeed

Photo: Malcolm Wells

ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE ENGLAND JUNE 14th 2022
Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Third Time:3.40pm 1st:Nature Strip Jockey:James McDonald 2nd:Twilight Calls Jockey:Ryan Moore 3rd:Acklam Express Jockey:Rowan Scott Picture: Malcolm Wells

Photo: Malcolm Wells

ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE ENGLAND JUNE 14th 2022
Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Fourth Time:4.20pm 1st:Coroebus Jockey:William Buick 2nd:Lusail Jockey:Pat Dobbs 3rd:My Prospero Jockey:Tom Marquand Picture: Malcolm Wells

Photo: Malcolm Wells

4. ROYAL ASCOT 2022 TUESDAY ASCOT, BERKSHIRE ENGLAND JUNE 14th 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER: Malcolm Wells // NOTE: these are race results not necessarily who is in the picture // Meeting:ROYAL ASCOT 2022 FIRST DAY - TUESDAY Race:Fourth Time:4.20pm 1st:Coroebus Jockey:William Buick 2nd:Lusail Jockey:Pat Dobbs 3rd:My Prospero Jockey:Tom Marquand Picture: Malcolm Wells Professional Photographer E: [email protected]

Photo: Malcolm Wells

