Royal Ascot results are Glorious for Goodwood bosses

Goodwood bosses say the opening day of Royal Ascot has set up this year’s Sussex Stakes to be one of the great races.

The £1m showpiece of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is set to pit the winners of Ascot’s two big one-mile races, Charyn and Rosallion, against each other for the first time.

With other strong performers from the Ascot also in the mix for the Goodwood race on July 31, it’s set to be a cracking occasion.

Charyn, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, was a comfortable 10/3 winner of the Queen Anne Stakes and is likely to tackle the Qatar Sussex Stakes for trainer Roger Varian.

Rosallion (Sean Levey) wins the St James' Palace Stakes - and is now one of the favourites for the Sussex Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The same route is planned for Rosallion, who won the St James’ Palace Stakes at 5/2 under Sean Levey for trainer Richard Hannon.

St James runner-up Henry Longfellow – trained by Aiden O’Brien – is another strong contender for the big Sussex contest.

Goodwood MD Adam Waterworth was at Ascot to see the excitement unfold and told us: “It was a perfect set of results for us.

"Both the mile winners are on course for the Sussex Stakes along with a number of other strong runners, both from the three-year-old division and the older horses.

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) wins the Queen Anne Stakes - and is set to meet Rosallion and other rivals at Goodwood next | Picture: Malcolm Wells

"It’s set up to be one of hthe best renewals of the Qatar Sussex Stakes of recent years.”

Waterworth was also delighted to see Australian mare Asfoora win the King Charles III Stakes. Her trainer Henry Dwyer has already visited Goodwood and plans to run her in the King George Stakes on the Friday of Glorious week.

In addition, Electrolyte – second in the Coventry Stakes at 40/1 on the first day of the royal meeting in Qatar colours – is another who looks likely to be seen again when the Goodwood festival takes place.

On today’s (Wednesday) second day at Ascot, Meydaan – a winner at Goodwood earlier in the season – was fourth in the Queen’s Vase and could return to Goodwood for the Gordon Stakes.

And Waterworth added: “We’ll be watching the Ascot Gold Cup closely on Thursday for that always throws up contenders for our Goodwood Cup.”