Royal set to open Croquet World Championship at Sussex Ground

In just four days’ time, Sussex will take centre stage for the WCF Simon Carter Golf Croquet World Championship 2019.

HRH The Duke of Gloucester will open the games this Friday at the main venue, Sussex County Croquet Club at Southwick, near Brighton.

Eastbourne will also be set to host as they welcome the best of the best of Croquet to Compton CC in Compton Place Road.

Expected to be the largest World Golf Croquet Championship yet, 80 of the world’s top players from 19 countries will be competing for the title.

England will be led by its’ youngest ever captain, 25-year-old John-Paul Moberly.

Richard Brooks, Liz Farrow and Chris Heath of Sussex County Croquet Club (SCCC) are competing against a strong field for one of the last four places in qualifying at Guildford & Godalming CC this week.

Hosted by The Croquet Association, the tournament is sponsored by British menswear brand Simon Carter with stores in London and Brighton’s North Laines.

“As a passionate player of the game, I want to share my love of croquet with the wider world.” said Simon Carter.

A rapidly growing sport, Golf Croquet is undergoing a surge in popularity, especially amongst the young. Known for its shorter games and faster play than traditional croquet, like Twenty20 cricket it is easier to understand and exciting to watch, combining tactical play with spectacular shots.

Play starts on Saturday, July 27 with the Compton ground hosting the Championship quarter final and the Plate quarter and semi final's on August 2 and 3 respectively.

The final will be held on the August 4.

At Eastbourne's Compton Croquet Club there will be plenty of space for spectators with parking provisions for cars, mini buses and coaches.

Those planning to visit are encouraged to bring their own seating. Catering facilities will be available at most locations at the event.

Entry at all venues will be the cost of a £5 Championship programme at the gate.