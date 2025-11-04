Rugby is back with a bang at Eastbourne

Out going captain, Jake Howe in his trade make positon.

Rugby action returns this weekend after a two-week break, with both our senior teams back in action.

The First XV travel to Weybridge to face the Vandals in a crucial double header—combining the league and the second round of the national cup. The Vandals are currently flying high in Counties 1, presenting yet another tough test for the 1st team.

Meanwhile, the Nomads (2nd XV) are at home, hosting Shoreham after two impressive wins—one of which included a dramatic last-second victory away in Jersey.

Despite a promising start to the season, the First XV have endured three narrow defeats, each time seeing late leads slip away. Added to this, a number of key injuries have stretched the squad. However, with a large, talented, and committed group at their disposal, the team will be eager to get back on track as soon as possible.

This week also marks the beginning of a new leadership era. Owen Davies takes on the captaincy, supported by vice-captain Aaron Hossack and fellow leaders Leon Wood and Dylan Viles. Owen has steadily grown into a leadership role over recent seasons and is ready to make his mark. Hossack’s calm presence, combined with the vocal, uncompromising approach of Wood and Viles, promises a strong and dynamic leadership group.

A huge thank you goes to Jake Howe, who steps down after three and a half outstanding seasons as captain. With a third child on the way and an operation looming on a poorly pinky, Jake has decided to focus fully on his game. His leadership—both on and off the field—has been exemplary, and although he hands over the reins, his trademark abrasive playing style (if not the loud squeaky bark!) will continue to drive the team forward.

Special mentions also to Josh Buckwell and Vince Morse-Feist, who have been central to a superb leadership group and will now provide support to the next wave of young, determined leaders.

A new era begins for Eastbourne Rugby. Kick-off in Weybridge is at 2pm.

Back at home, the Nomads will be celebrating a remarkable milestone—70 years since their formation. They are currently playing the best rugby in their history, now competing in their highest-ever league. With three wins already and just one loss, another victory this weekend could see them push further up the table in Counties 2.

Kick-off is at 2pm, with a celebratory lunch planned to mark the Nomads’ 70th anniversary.