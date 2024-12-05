Heavy rain during the week saw Haywards Heath Rams’ League and Cup double header against Barns Green moved from the usual pitches at Whitemans Green to the newly created 4th pitch on the neighbouring fields. It finished 10-10.

A Heath Rams side featuring debuts from a couple of colts were quickly on the offensive looking to run the opposition off the park. Although Barnes Green had the upper hand in the scrum, the first half was characterised by Heath camped in the visitors half yet unable to take the various chances they created. Pressure eventually told with numbers left creating the space for number eight Josh Pope to canter in unopposed for 5-0 which was how it stayed to the break.

This certainly was a game of two halves as from the restart Barnes Green began to dominate proceedings. Only some great Rams tackling kept them hanging on as they struggled to clear their lines. Barnes Green slotted a penalty to pull the deficit back to two points at 5-3. Further breaks from the visitors saw them almost score on a couple of occasions before eventually getting over the whitewash for 5-10.

However the Rams wouldn't countenance defeat and turnover ball in the Barnes Green half by one of the Colts saw the ball go through hands to the right where Alex Chard crashed through to tie things up at 10-10.

Like two heavyweight boxers the sides continued to slug it out in the last five minutes neither being able to land the killer blow meaning the league points were shared but the cup win went to the Rams by virtue of scoring two tries to the visitors’ one. Hopefully the start of a cup run for a young developing side.

This was a game played in good spirits which carried over to the Clubhouse with the post match celebrations, as Heath continue to work towards opening their new Clubhouse before the end of the year this may well be one of the last times the old Clubhouse witnesses these proceedings.

Heath Rams Matchday Squad: Stan Bradford; Zac Davies; Josh Webster; Henry Dickson; Elliott Higgin; Dan Bellamy; Flinn Herbert (capt); Josh Pope; Charlie Richardson; Chris Neill; Mitch Day; Ben Martin; Dougie Kern; Oli Schlup; Roscoe Atkins; Tom McCall; Kev McDonald; Martin McDonagh; Jack Knight; Fin Furse; Alex Chard; Ollie Shepherd

Heath U16 Girls

In the first Sussex fixture of the 2024/25 season, no fewer than five HHRFC players represented Sussex U16 Girls vs Hampshire U16 Girls at Trojans RFC in Eastleigh last weekend. Both county development programmes fielded two teams in a highly entertaining and competitive fixture. Those selected from Heath included Bacon, Camarra, De-Luca K., Edwards, and Woolaston.

This is only the fourth season of girls only rugby at HHRFC making this a fantastic achievement for the girls and the Club. With girls only squads at U12, U14 and U16 levels, Heath welcomes any girls who would like to try the sport at any time. For more information email [email protected]