More than 650 young rugby players from across Sussex came together at Whitemans Green.

Haywards Heath Rugby Club was buzzing with energy as the young players enjoyed a fantastic day of grass-roots rugby in the shadow of the fantastic new clubhouse created by the dedicated fundraising efforts of the club.

Teams from Ditchling, Crawley, Hoe, Burgess Hill, Worthing, Pulborough, Uckfield, Crowborough, Heathfield & Waldron, Lewes and Seaford all took to the field, alongside a brilliant early showcase from the youngest stars of the day – the Heath Dinos (Under-6s).

With the sun shining and the pitches full of action, the festival was a celebration not just of rugby, but of community.

Girls and boys came together to enjoy a fantastic celebration of rugby

The event was made possible by the voluntary efforts of many people including Russ Stobbs, HHRFC Head of Minis, and Bryony Sinclair, HHRFC Minis Fixture Secretary, and a committed crew of coaches, team managers and volunteers who worked tirelessly over the weekend to make sure the day ran smoothly.

Every player got an amazing experience on and off the pitch as rugby came together to give hundreds of young players the opportunity to enjoy everything that rugby offers to young people – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

New players from U6 to U16 and Colts should contact [email protected] to discover the summer schedule at Heath, which includes a tour to the Isle of Wight over Bank Holiday weekend in May.