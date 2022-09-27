Run Barns Green celebrates 40 years in style

The start of the 10k at Run Barns Green

The event, which started in 1982, was celebrating 40 years and it certainly did so in style.

Some 200 youngsters took part in the first ever Jennings Junior Jog, a colour run introduced for the first time in memory of Vernon Jennings, the former Run Barns Green Chairman and Race Director who died earlier this year.

Almost 550 runners took part in the Half Marathon race which started at 10am in perfect running conditions. After a minute’s applause in memory of Vernon Jennings, his widow Annie, wearing her husband’s famous yellow cap and Run Barns Green waistcoat, got all the runners under way.

First home in the women’s race was Penny Brook in a time of 1hr 25min 40sec, followed by Dani Tarleton 1.25.56 with Emma Footman third in 1.26.50.

Brook said, “Although I am fairly local, this was my first time at Run Barns Green and I loved it. The marshals and the crowds on the race route were amazing and really kept me going.”

The men’s race was won by Robert Brundish in 1.12.30. Second was a former winner, James Baker, in 1.13.12 with Xander Sproston third in 1.15.10.

Brundish commented, “I haven’t taken part in the Barns Green event for 13 years but as I turned 40 earlier this year I thought what a way to celebrate by taking part in the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green and it worked out very well.”

The event takes a huge amount of planning from a committee who work throughout the year on the event and then on race week end a small army of volunteers from in and around the village assemble to help out with car parking, marshalling, putting up signage and building staging, sorting the runner’s registrations and check in, manning bag storage areas and running merchandise and catering stalls and undertaking many other tasks.

It’s a huge operation and almost 200 volunteers are involved. The official race charity, St Catherine’s Hospice, had a marquee on the green and several volunteers shaking collecting buckets in the car parks. This wonderful local charity has helped many people from the local area and impressively over 70 runners who took part in the adult races were running on behalf of St Catherine’s.

To celebrate 40 years of running in Barns Green a 40th anniversary reception was held on the Green with invited guests including many people who have been involved in the event since it began.

Top of the guest list was Alan Train and his wife Vivienne. Alan was the Headmaster of Muntham House School in the early 1980s and it was his foresight and vision that led to the very first ever Barns Green Half Marathon taking place in 1982. It is quite amazing that 40 years on, the races are still taking place and a real credit to a small village like Barns Green that it has been able to continue to stage the event into the present day.

Those early pioneers at the 40th anniversary reception cheered on all the runners while reflecting on what they started in 1982 and reminiscing about old times. Alan Train gave the race its motto 40 years ago; “Vincit Qui Patitur!” - He who endures conquers!

The 10k began at 10.20am and 500 runners lined up at the start with Alan Train sending the runners on their way. The men’s race was won by Michael Daly in a time of 33.32 followed by Bradley Burke 34.08 and Fraser MacNicoll third in 34 .43 The women’s 10k was won by Elspeth Turner in 38.40 followed by Kirsty Armstrong in 40.37 with Sarah Morris third in 41.56. The prizes for the top three finishers in each race were presented by Alan Train.

Another innovation this year to honour former chairman Vernon Jennings was the introduction of a new Colour Run for youngsters. The first Jennings Junior Jog took place on the Village Green at 12.30pm after the two adult races were finished. It was started by Vernon’s eldest grandaughter Sophie Jennings and the new race gave primary school aged youngsters from 4-11 the chance to take part in a 750m colour run with every runner getting a wristband and a medal.

The kids were given a proper race warm-up by Vicky Fisher from Bluecoat Sports before setting off on the course where they were bombarded by colour “bombs” thrown by spectators, mums, dads and grandparents. All the kids seemed to have great fun and the race is set to become a permanent feature of Run Barns Green.

Race Director Nigel Currie said: ”We are absolutely delighted with the way the event has gone this year. The weather was perfect and there are signs that race numbers are beginning to rise again after a lull due to the pandemic. It was great to watch the first ever Jennings Junior Jog and the enthusiasm from the kids and wave of noise from the youngsters and parents provided a fitting finale to a wonderful day.

"I can’t thank all our outstanding volunteers enough. We have so many people who give up their time to help support the event which enables us to be able to make financial donations to the numerous groups, societies and sports clubs that help out on the day and make the event the success that it is.”

There was plenty of other activity on the Green itself. There were a number of different drinks and catering stalls as well as a funfair and plenty of music and entertainment for all the family.

Registrations for heavily discounted Early Bird Entry for the 2023 Runs Barns Green adult races are already open. Next year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 24 and for further details just visit the Run Barns Green website; runbarnsgreen.org.uk

