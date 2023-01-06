Run Barns Green is launching a new 5k race for 2023 – adding another event to the growing list of attractions at the Sussex village’s annual celebration of running.

The inaugural 5k race will take place on the same day as the other races in the Run Barns Green portfolio, Sunday 24 September, 2023.

Although the exact timings are still being finalised, it is likely that the new race will start at 9.50am with the Half Marathon starting at 10.05am and the 10k race setting off at 10.25am. The Jennings Junior Jog will begin around 12.30pm.

This terrific village event started in 1982 and last year celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The start of the Barns Green 10k in 2022 | Picture: Dan Stockwell

For the first 34 years of the event there was only the Half Marathon race. In 2016 the 10K race distance was introduced and last year saw the inaugural Jennings Junior Jog – named in houour of much-missed race organiser Vernon Jennings – for 4-11 year olds.

Now in 2023 for the first time runners will have a 5k option to consider. The new race will enable even more money to be raised for various charities and once again this year Run Barns Green will be supporting St Catherine’s Hospice.

Chairman of Run Barns Green Nigel Currie commented: “The addition of the new 5k race means that we have added another exciting offering for runners and now means that we have races for all age groups.

"It was quite a logistical headache to work out the new race route and timings so as not to clash with our other races but we have come up with an ingenious solution and interesting new route for all those who want to have a go at the 5k distance.

"We are very excited about the new race and it will add to the noise and drama on race day and I’m sure will further add to the prestige and reputation of Run Barns Green.”

The three adult races follow routes on closed roads through through some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex. The half marathon and 10k races also go through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School and throughout the race routes there are live bands playing to encourage the runners.

There is plenty of free parking, chip timing for each runner in the adult races and there are also pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time and medals for all finishers.