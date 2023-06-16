It has been a great few months for Run Barns Green.

BARR (British Association of Road Races) has just announced that Run Barns Green was voted the eighth best organised event in the country in 2022 and was the number one event in the country for races organised by the community.

This follows on from other recent accolades for the event. BARR also gave Run Barns Green its annual Committee Award in recognition of the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events.

The 2023 Run Barns Green will take place on Sunday, September 24, and will be made up of four races – the Half Marathon, a 10k race, the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11 year olds and, for the first time, a new 5k race.

Run Barns Green action from 2022

The chairman of Run Barns Green, Nigel Currie, said: “This is a terrific honour for Run Barns Green. To be voted the eighth best organised event in the whole country is unbelievable.

"All the other events in the top 10 are organised by professional organisations and as a result we were the top placed event organised entirely by volunteers.

"It is a testimony to the village and all the people who give up their time to support the event. Everyone who helps out in whatever capacity should be very proud indeed.”

The three adult races follow routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green, and through the magnificent grounds of Christ’s Hospital School taking in some of the most scenic countryside in West Sussex.

The official race charity will again be St Catherine’s Hospice who do wonderful work in the area and who the RBG team are delighted to support.

For all runners taking part there is plenty of free parking and a warm-up routine. For the adult races there is chip timing for each runner as well as pacemakers running who will help runners to achieve their target finish time.

Finishers in all four races will receive a medal as a memento of their achievement, with gold, silver and bronze medals up for grabs in the adult races.

