The popular Run Gatwick event is back for 2023 – with a new format and and a new route.

The inaugural Run Gatwick took place in 2018 and has grown since and now the organisers are excited to announce the details of this year’s race.

When is Run Gatwick 2023?

The event takes place on Sunday May 21 2023 at Gatwick Aviation Museum (RH6 0BT) for an aviation-themed 10K and 5K Charity Relay race.

The inaugural Run Gatwick event in 2018

What is the new route?

Starting and finishing from Gatwick Aviation Museum, this year’s event has a new route and with special permission from Gatwick to run safely on the inner airport perimeter road alongside the live runway, with planes taking off and landing right beside you.

For the 5K relay, the changeover point will be at the end of the runway on the perimeter road - ‘an exhilarating spot to tag your running buddy in!’ say the organisers. You can see the full route here.

What roads will be closed during Run Gatwick 2023?

Lower Heath Road and Charlwood Road will be closed from 10.30am until 1.15pm while the Perimeter Road South will be closed from 10.30am until 12.30pm. There will be a couple of vehicle crossing points to allow emergency vehicles access if necessary. You can see full details here.

What does it cost to enter?

Entry to the 10K race is £25 per person. Entry cost will rise on May 10. Entry to the 5K Charity Relay Race is FREE courtesy of Gatwick Airport but each pair of runners must commit to fundraise a combined minimum amount of £150 for The Magic Breakfast, providing healthy school meals to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of Crawley and West Sussex.

This will be strictly monitored. Organisers say entries are limited so book early to secure your place.

How do I enter Run Gatwick 2023?