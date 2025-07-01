Run Wednesdays athletes smash summer runs

Run Wednesdays members have been out in force participating in races of all distances and types both locally and further afield.

Sarah Case participated in Ultra Wales. This beautiful mountain and trail race features 2892m of ascent, the Barmouth estuary and Wales' greatest forest, Coed-y-Brenin. Sarah completed the event in 18hr 27min, earning herself a silver medal.

Run Wednesdays chair Danny Garbett, along with Claire Shimmers, Jaqueline White, Steve Shimmers and Juliet Blundell, represented the club in the Alfriston Trail race, a 7k organised by 1066 Trail Races taking in the beautiful scenery of the South Downs.

Jacqueline said: "On arrival at the event we were given a warm welcome by the race organisers. It was a beautiful scenic run through the beautiful countryside surrounding Alfriston. The run was very well marshalled which made it even more enjoyable. It was a great team effort by Run Wednesdays and we were very pleased with our performance."

A team of runners from the club ran the Eastbourne 10k.

A twilight event at Out of the Blue, Ashburnham Place, included Sam Ramsden and Katie Perkins competing in the 5k race and Robert Ramsden in the 10k.

And a team of four from Run Wednesdays, namely Tim Perkins, Simon Davie, Michaela Stringer and Faye Mclelland, participated in the Dirty Dozen event at Lee Valley athletics stadium.

The event consists of 12 'labours', such as dumb-bell lunges and kettlebell deadlifts, with a 400m lap of the track in between each one. Tim and Simon finished in a time of 58 minutes with Faye and Michaela finishing in 1hr 03min.

If attempting any of these events interests you, and you would like to train with a friendly Eastbourne-based club, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.