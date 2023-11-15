Run Wednesdays’ Golden Oldies Run for St Wilfrid's
The runners are completing the challenge to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) Ltd. This incredible organization provides vital care and support to those with life limiting illnesses.
Supported by other runners from Run Wednesdays, Danny and Johnathon are asking everyone to make their 60th birthdays ones to remember – not just for them but for all those who will benefit by sponsoring them for their challenge. Runners are asked to make a cash donation on the day. In addition, hot drinks, food and cakes will be available on the day for donations.
Danny Garbett shared, “This is a great chance to be with like-minded people doing what we love and a chance to set a challenge. We encourage runners to join us by running any distance they like or even the whole three hours!”
If you would like to donate, and together make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most, please go to their JustGiving page at: