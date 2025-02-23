Run Wednesdays host Cross Country League event in Eastbourne

Run Wednesdays hosted the most recent event of the East Sussex Cross County League at Whitbread Hollow. The route had been adapted to provide a tough new course for competitors in the local league which see 16 teams competing in six events over the season.

Runners had to complete tough loops of Whitbread Hollow before going up the steep climb to Beachy Head and then turning round again for the sprint home. Conditions were cold and windy, with slippery mud in places to contend with.

Runners from Run Wednesdays have been training over the winter in preparation for the league, including tough trail runs and hill sets.

Danielle Lee, Cross Country Captain for Run Wednesdays, said: "What a brilliant show of commitment to the club. A team of over 60 members from the club decorated Whitbread Hollow in magenta, whether running, marshalling or supporting. The whole club came together to lay on a great cross country event!

Runners set off from Whitbread Hollow

"I heard nothing but positive comments from our friends from other clubs about the changes in the route and the support from our club. Despite the blustery winds our runners came in strong and I was proud of them all. There is something very satisfying about watching a running friend cross a finishing line.

"Massive kudos to Danny Garbett, our coach, for organising the event and a big thank you to everyone involved."

Special mention goes to long time Run Wednesdays runner Bob Hammond, who was the first Run Wednesdays runner home.

If you have ever thought of getting into trail running and enjoy the beautiful local views, or if you just want to get fit with a group of friendly local runner, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.