Run Wednesdays marathon success
and live on Freeview channel 276
The mixed terrain running event takes place over the May Bank Holiday weeekend, consisting of two ten mile races and a 10k race, allowing runners to complete the marathon distance over the three days. The event takes place near Haywards Heath and includes runs through Sussex woodland, roads and hills.
Evelyn Griffiths has been celebrating after finishing 1st place in her gender/age category!
Evelyn shared: “What better way to spend the Bank Holiday Weekend than running three races in thee days!
"Like most bank holidays we had a mix of weather but none wetter and muddier than the Monday! It did however make it more memorable.
"Organisation and marshalling were second to none. It was so good we may even do it all again in 2025.
“Special shout out too to other members of Run Wednesdays who came out to support us!"
If anyone is interested in joining an friendly and all-inclusive running group, and maybe even looking to train for their first full marathon, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.
All are welcome, with a Run Wednesdays Couch to 5k programme, including free guided sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays for nine weeks, starting on 14th May, 6:15pm, outside promenade behind The Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne.