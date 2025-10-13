Run Wednesdays smash autumn race calendar

Following Alan Morehen's success at The Lap, a 45 mile trail race around Lake Windermere, runners from Eastbourne based club Run Wednesdays have continued to take September by storm.

Over the same weekend, runners completed a number of other races over various distances. Bekki Padgham completed her first race at the Eastbourne 5k, celebrating her success along side David Padgham, Melissa Marshall, Claire Shimmers achieving their 5km personal best times. Carrie Blunden completed the New Forest Marathon, whilst Evelyn Griffiths took 2nd lady overall running her home Islay Marathon. Despite a strong headwind at the half way mark, cheered on by family and friends, Evelyn also took first place in her female age group category.

The following weekend was busy for the club. On the international calendar, Nicole Eifh and Jim Rowe completed the Berlin Marathon. Forty five runners took place in the local Bates Green Gallop, a timed event over 6 hours during which time runners complete as many 3.5 mile laps as possible. Ollie Blanks achieved success for the club by running 9 laps and coming 6th overall at the event.

The month finished with Nick Jameson Allen, Fay Stevensova and Philip Visick completing the Loch Ness Marathon. Set in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the race is one of the most scenic and fastest 26.2 mile events in the UK. Six runners completed the Hellingly 10k race and 10 other runners, including club captain James Griffiths, ran the Dark Downs Half. The half marathon distance took place across the South Downs, and is organised by the local based UK Ultra race organisers. James came in 6th overall and achieved first place in his male age category.

James shared, "September was a very busy month for the club. Its great to see our members competing not just locally but nationally and internationally over different distances, from 5k up to a 45 mile ultra marathon! Everyone's achievements are supported and celebrated by the members, whatever the distance!"

Run Wednesdays has 11 training sessions that take place each week, plus a series of social running distances every Sunday. If you wish to join a local and friendly running club to support you in completing races over the 2025 winter season, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for further details