Run Wednesdays smash summer runs

Club runners from Run Wednesdays have been out in force participating in races of all distances and types both locally and further afield

On 21st June was the turn of Sarah Case, participating in Ultra Wales. This beautiful mountain and trail race features 2892m of ascent, the Barmouth estuary and Wales' greatest forest, Coed-y-Brenin. Sarah completed the event in 18 hours and 27 minutes, earning herself a silver medal.

On 22nd June Run Wednesdays' Chair Danny Garbett, along with Claire Shimmers, Jaqueline White, Steve Shimmers and Juliet Blundell, represented the club in the Alfriston Trail race, a local 7k event organised by 1066 Trail Races taking in the beautiful scenery of the South Downs.

Jacqueline shared, "On arrival at the event we were given a warm welcome by the race organisers. It was a beautiful scenic run through the beautiful countryside surrounding Alfriston. The run was very well marshalled which made it even more enjoyable. It was a great team effort by Run Wednesdays and we were very pleased with our performance."

Michaela Stringer and Faye McClelland at the Dirty Dozen, Lea Valley

The 22nd June also saw a team of runners from the club running the local Eastbourne 10km event along the promenade.

A twilight event at Out of the Blue , Ashburnham Place, on 26th June included Sam Ramsden and Katie Perkins competing in the 5k race and Robert Ramsden in the 10k race.

On 29th June, a team of four from Run Wednesdays, including Tim Perkins, Simon Davie, Michaela Stringer and Faye Mclelland participated in the Dirty Dozen event at Lea Valley Athletic Stadium. The event consists of 12 'labours', such as dumb bell lunges and kettlebell deadlifts with a 400m lap of the track in between each one. Tim and Simon finished in a time of 58 minutes with Faye and Michaela finishing in 1 hour and 03 minutes.

If attempting any of these events interests you, and you would like to train with a friendly Eastbourne based club, please check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page