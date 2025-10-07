Runners enjoy sunshine and scenery at the Lewes Downland five and ten-milers

Lewes Athletic Club hosted another successful edition of the Lewes Downland 5 and 10-Mile Races on Sunday 5th October, welcoming runners from across Sussex and beyond to take on the scenic and challenging courses of the South Downs.

Held annually on the first Sunday in October, the event forms a much-loved fixture in the local running calendar, with the 10-mile race also counting towards the Sussex Grand Prix series.

Starting from Landport Bottom Meadow, to the north of the historic town of Lewes, runners enjoyed stunning autumnal conditions, dry, sunny, and breezy, as they tackled the picturesque trails around Blackcap and Mount Harry.

The off-road routes featured a mix of chalk tracks, grassy slopes, and woodland paths, offering both challenge and beauty in equal measure.

Ready, set, Lewes! Runners line up for the start of the 2025 Lewes Downland five and ten-mile race

The 5-mile course looped back from Blackcap via Mount Harry, while the 10-mile race ventured further across quieter stretches of the Downs before returning through the wooded valley of Ashcombe Bottom, described by runners as “challenging but fun!”

Lewes AC athletes turned in some superb performances across both races.

5-Mile Race: Adam Vaughan (Lewes AC) – 1st place overall, Vet Male 45–49, 30:42; Michael Ussher (Lewes AC) – 1st Vet Male 60–64, 33:32; Robert Cooper (Lewes AC) – 1st Vet Male 50–54, 36:07; Claire Davis (Lewes AC) – 1st Female, 1st Vet Female 45–49, 43:58; Sharon Donovan (Lewes AC) 2nd Female, 2nd Vet Female 45-49, 44:50; Stephanie Masters (Lewes AC) – 1st Senior Woman, 49:00; Emma Hodgson (Lewes AC) – 2nd Vet Female 50–54, 55:47.

10-Mile Race: Toby Meanwell (Lewes AC) – 1st Overall, 1st Vet Male 45–49, 1:04:26; Ben Peplar (Lewes AC) – 4th overall, 1st Senior Man, 1:05:38; Chris Coffey (Lewes AC) – 9th Overall, 3rd Vet Male 35–39, 1:11:31; Heidi Hodgson (Lewes AC) – 1st Female, 1st Vet Female 45–49, 1:17:06; Darja Knotkova-Hanley (Lewes AC) – 2nd Senior Woman, 3rd Female Overall; Emma Rollings (Lewes AC) – 2nd Vet Female 45–49, 1:22:43.

Vive le running! AS Marolles join Lewes AC for a weekend of sport, friendship and hills

The event also welcomed visiting runners from AS Marolles, a French athletic club twinned with Lewes AC, who said: “It was a happy race, and we thank everyone for being so friendly to their French friends.”

Runners praised the organisation and atmosphere throughout the day.

“Thank you to the organisers! Great marshals and fantastic volunteers who made and served great post-run cake!” said Lewes AC member Gary Loughlin.

“Great race and great to see so many kindred spirits enjoying the trails,” added Telmo Ferreira.

Triple triumph! Claire Davis, Sharon Donovan and Stephanie Masters celebrate category wins in the 2025 Lewes Downland 5 Mile race

Lewes AC chair Philip Westbury said: “The Downland races really showcase what Lewes AC is all about: community, great running, and a shared love of the South Downs. It’s always inspiring to see runners of all abilities enjoying the challenge and beauty of these courses. We’re proud of our volunteers and grateful to everyone who helps make this event such a highlight of the year.”