Runners head 50k to the sea – for a great cause
The first half of the course was flat and shaded to kick-start the day – then the elevation of the South Downs really stepped up the endurance.
Breathtaking views kept them going on the 31 miles (50k), as did the knowledge of the fundraising they were undertaking for #DoItForJosh charity.
The #DoItForJosh charity was created in memory of Josh Alexander, who tragically passed away at the age of 21. This campaign honours his legacy by funding health, fitness and wellbeing programmes, giving more people access to opportunities and to keep his dreams alive.
They have raised £1,345 for this event alone but have previously fully funded two weight management courses with Active Hastings and helped to fund a men-only Kickstart to Confidence programme with Hastings Kombat Academy that took place earlier this year.
Congratulations to the whole team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.