Runners rise to Rye’s 10-mile hill challenge

Fifty Hastings Runners competed among a field of 274 entrants at the Sussex Grand Prix event, the hill-strewn Rye 10 Mile.

Despite the name of the race, runners never get to Rye. Instead, starting from the road outside Jempson’s supermarket in Peasmarsh, they run a route beginning mainly west along the country lanes through the woods and farmland south of Beckley. The course is officially described as “challenging and scenic”. Both words are apt.

It’s an undulating route that presents runners with five hills totalling 272m ascent (almost 900ft). Although there is the bonus of a downhill finish lasting almost a mile, reaching that point requires conquering the biggest climb of the course immediately before it. It’s character-building – and Hastings Runners is proudly home to a large range of strong characters, not least in the female side its membership.

Fastest among them at the weekend was Senior Female Zoe Habgood, who crossed the line 40th overall and fifth in the woman’s in a time of 1hr 12min 2sec, but loudest and proudest was FV45 Catherine Southgate who completed the 10 miles in 2:18:26, cheered over the line by her club-mates.

Between those, numerous other performances stood out. There was the side-by-side finish of FV45 Sarah Bendle and FV35 Lindsey Jones, classified as 17th and 18th females, though inseparable by the clock at 1:21:40. The club also notched an age category win in the FV75 bracket by Yockie Richardson (1:54:57), and first, second and third places in the FV65 category thanks to Xiulan Hang, Jan Young and Sue Alabaster.

Meanwhile, in the five-mile event, FV60 Debra Van Alst was placed 25th – and winner of the FV60 age cat – in a time of 48:54, with FV50 Heidi Rossiter one place behind in 49.12.

In the men’s standings, the times ranged from MV40 Paul Lambert – placed 10th overall in a fabulous 1:03:01 – to Adam Holland, roared to the line by clubmates ibn green and black over an hour later. There were also great times posted by Senior Male Lewis Parsons (placed 16th in 1:04:52), MV40 George Marshal (1:09:11) and MV55 Matthew Miller (1:15:00).

Elsewhere in East Sussex, the Hailsham Community Run 10k offered two laps of the town that saw Will Withecombe cross the line second in 37:25, while Sean Dwyer ran 53:41 and Al Moore 64:29.

Outside the county boundary, the North Downs Way 50 Miler began at Farnham in Surrey following the North Downs Way National Trail to the top of Box Hill, before finishing in Kent at Knockholt Pound. Two of HR’s growing pack of ultra specialists, Jacqueline Mannering and Darren Kilby, completed what actually amounted to 51.65 miles in 11 hours and five minutes.