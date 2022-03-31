Running festival coming to Worthing in April

Entries are open for the adult 10K and Half Marathon races on Sunday, April 24, when there will also be a Caribbean pirate-themed family mile and party in support of Guild Care.

The adult races, both setting off from the Worthing Lido, will take place on fully closed, flat roads, making them the perfect events for seasoned and beginner runners alike.

Runfest is coming to Worthing

Those taking part will receive a newly developed sustainable tech tee when they finish, along with a medal that doubles up as a bottle opener.

Alongside its adult events, RUNFEST is partnering with Visit Cayman Islands and Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, to host a pirate themed family mile and after-party. The mile is for the whole family and will have shiny treasure and goodies waiting at the finish line.

It’s not a race – it’s an opportunity for all ages to get involved and have fun at whatever pace they’re comfortable with.

Additionally, those taking part in the family mile raising money for Guild Care do not have to pay the £10 per person registration fee, they can take part for free.