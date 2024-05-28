Sailing club Commodores tie the knot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club has celebrated the wedding of its Commodore and Vice-Commodore, Matthew Wiseman and Lily Share. The couple met through the sailing club, and recently stepped up to the senior leadership roles.

They were married at St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Hastings Old Town and held their reception at the sailing club. Many of their sailing guests appeared, somewhat bleary eyed, to race in the Early Summer Series the next morning,

Out on the water winds picked up to a force five to six from the south-west and racing was not for the faint-hearted. Some sailors decided not to launch and others headed back in before the start of the race.

For those that could manage the conditions, there were fast reaches and a treacherous run to navigate. Boats were often close to capsizing and some sailors did take a tumble.

Commodores Matt Wiseman and Lily Share arrive at the sailing club for their reception.

In the General Handicap Fleet, Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz) capsized after the windward mark and headed ashore leaving their competitors, Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) needing only to stay upright and complete the race to take the points; they came close to going over on the run but held on to finish. In the Laser Fleet, confusion over the correct course to sail led to disqualifications of some sailors.

This meant that Chris Bennett, who did sail the correct course, bagged two firsts that moved him up the series' leaderboard. The third race of the day did not proceed as sailors were exhausted by the conditions. Racing on Bank Holiday Monday was cancelled due to the strong winds.