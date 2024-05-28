Sailing club Commodores tie the knot
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were married at St Mary Star of the Sea Church in Hastings Old Town and held their reception at the sailing club. Many of their sailing guests appeared, somewhat bleary eyed, to race in the Early Summer Series the next morning,
Out on the water winds picked up to a force five to six from the south-west and racing was not for the faint-hearted. Some sailors decided not to launch and others headed back in before the start of the race.
For those that could manage the conditions, there were fast reaches and a treacherous run to navigate. Boats were often close to capsizing and some sailors did take a tumble.
In the General Handicap Fleet, Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz) capsized after the windward mark and headed ashore leaving their competitors, Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) needing only to stay upright and complete the race to take the points; they came close to going over on the run but held on to finish. In the Laser Fleet, confusion over the correct course to sail led to disqualifications of some sailors.
This meant that Chris Bennett, who did sail the correct course, bagged two firsts that moved him up the series' leaderboard. The third race of the day did not proceed as sailors were exhausted by the conditions. Racing on Bank Holiday Monday was cancelled due to the strong winds.
Despite the disappointment at the strength of the wind, the club was pleased to share in the celebrations of its Commodores’ wedding and see them tie the knot.