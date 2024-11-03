Sailors not put off by grey skies and colder conditions

Ten Lasers, three Buzzes, a Dart 16 and a Topper, sailed in the first two races of the Winter Series Handicap at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club. Skies were grey, and it felt cold, as sailors launched into force four southeasterly winds.

The Buzzes of Richard & Sue Morley and Philip & Tristan Blurton made good starts, along with Lucy Barrie (Laser 4.7), but by the second mark the Blurtons were dealing with a capsize and the Morleys were soon in the water as well after capsizing while completing penalty turns for a rule infringement.

The rest of the fleet sailed by leaving the early leaders playing catch-up.

The Blurtons picked their way back through the fleet and were first over the finish line but with handicaps applied Matt Wiseman (Laser Radial) had won, Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) was second and Eric Petersen (Laser Radial), third.

By the start of the second race, winds had dropped to force two to three, making it hard for those in the smaller rigged Laser 4.7s to have an impact.

The best start this time went to Maurice & Janey Nash (Dart 16) who hit the start line at full speed and exactly on the starting time. The Blurtons again made a good start and were first to the windward mark and began pulling away from the rest of the fleet.

Again though, a capsize and a delay in righting their boat, took them out of the running for a top position. Matt Wiseman took line honours and first on handicap, followed by Paul Sandford (Laser Radial), second, and Eric Petersen, third.

Wiseman’s two wins put him at the top of the Winter Series’ Handicap leaderboard.