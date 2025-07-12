Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speedplaceholder image
Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Saturday at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 - in 23 great pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
The sun continues to shine and the engines continue to roar – it can only be Super Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The crowds are lapping up a third day of thrills and spills on the track and some great celebrity and motorsport star-spotting off it as the iconic festival continues.

See Saturday’s photos on this page and those linked – taken by Trevor Staff – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

Here is Thursday’s gallery from FoS and here is Friday’s – enjoy the action, and if you’ve been there, see if you’re featured!

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

1. T Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

2. T Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

3. T Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

4. T Staff

Saturday at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Observer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice