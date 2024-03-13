Saxons Men’s 4th XI win league with stunning 5-0 win after undefeated season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Saxons Hockey Club’s Men’s fourth team, led by captain P. Rye, secured promotion last Saturday after beating Worthing Men’s sixth team 5-0 in a thrilling league-winning game.

Captain P. Rye said this of the victory and league win “I am so proud of the whole team. They have displayed such a positive and determined attitude all season and I could not have asked for more from them. We have the perfect mix of experience and young developing players and we look forward to the new challenges that promotion will bring next season. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the team and South Saxons this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saxons went into Saturday’s game knowing that a draw from this game would give them enough points in the South East Men’s Division 4 Martlets league to guarantee winning the league with two games to spare. However, not content with only a draw, the Saxons stormed out of the blocks and dominated possession throughout the 70-minute game with goals coming from M. Bates, A. Bridges, W. Richardson and J. Heafield (x2). The game ended with excitement when in the last five minutes a penalty flick was awarded to South Saxons which J. Heafield scored, followed by a penalty corner being awarded almost immediately afterwards at the other end of the pitch. Luckily, in the dying minute of the game, the solid Saxons defence led by goalkeeper R. Harvey expertly protected their clean sheet. The game ended 5-0 with South Saxons Men’s fourth team adding 5 more goals to the 53 they have already scored this season across 16 games.

South Saxons Men's 4th Team celebrate their South East Men's Division 4 Martlets' league win

This latest win continues an undefeated streak by South Saxons Men’s fourth team and means that they have already confirmed their position as the winners of South East Men’s Division 4 Martlets with two games left to play after accumulating an unscalable lead over their rivals in second and third place.

New sponsors Greymoor Homes and FILO (First in, Last Out) were both ecstatic by the news of this latest success at South Saxons Hockey club with Greymoor Homes stating that they are thrilled to be sponsoring local communities such as South Saxons Hockey Club and wishing the Men’s fourth team well done on their league win. “It is fantastic to see the club go from strength to strength, and it is a pleasure to be part of the journey” said a spokesperson for Greymoor Homes. Similarly, Sharon Bigg of FILO in Hastings was also keen to offer her congratulations to the Men’s fourth team on winning the league.