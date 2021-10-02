Scooter racers bring endurance trophy back to Sussex

The IDK endurance scooter racing team on Teesside

A scooter racing team has brought a trophy back to Sussex.

The British Scooter Endurance Club held its second event of 2021 at Teesside Autodrome in Middlesbrough.

The event is a six hour endurance trial, riding classic geared scooters around a 1,250m track, with the aim to complete as many laps as possible in the time.

Four classes race at the same time, putting racers of all capabilities and experience on the track together – from amateurs to professional - and the event saw 37 teams off the line in a Le Mans style start.

IDK Endurance Racing was formed by IDK Automotive Ltd, a classic scooter specialist, based in Framfield.

The team was created over a pint (or three) in the Hare & Hounds, Framfield and comprises four riders and support team.

The riders are David ‘Henry’ Smith of Framfield, Richard ‘Mungo’ Munn of Uckfield, Joe ‘Lamp Oil’ of Brighton and Russellee Browne of Hastings.

In the support team is team manager Alison Bowen who, together with Lorraine Munn, Deb Greening and Mandy Browne, collectively makes up the pit crew.

With the support of their sponsors, Amplicon Liveline LTD of Brighton, the team raced a 200cc 1982 Lambretta in club class for amateurs on road legal scooters. They also had a spare engine at the ready just in case the worst happened, a lesson hard learned at an event earlier in the year, but luckily had no problems at all.

IDK placed eighth on the grid following a qualifying and practice session, then raced through the entire six hours to cross the line first in class and an amazing eighth place overall, bringing the trophy home to the workshop in Framfield. Now there will be tweaks to the engine, tweaks to rider changeover and fuelling processes, acquisition of a spare exhaust and more pland made for the next event, which is in April 2022.

To promote this little known sport, IDK also formed a crowdfunding page through JustGiving that helped finance the live streaming of the event.

It has already had nearly 6,000 views and is available to watch on Youtube.