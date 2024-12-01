Scott leads strengthened Spinners to glory against leaders Bolney

Defending Mid-Sussex Table Tennis League champions Horsham Spinners A put out a strong side against Premier Division leaders Bolney. It proved to be a good decision as they came out on top with a 7-3 win.

Player of the Match was Rory Scott who gained a maximum, beating Ben Worley, Charlie Hough and Michael Bridger.

Rory was ably supported by Graham Beaney, who won two matches versus Ben &andCharlie with both wins going to the final set.

Oli Thorne contributed one win over Charlie which also went all the way to 14-12 in the fifth. For Bolney, Michael beat both Graham & Oli. Ben also gained a point by defeating Oli in five sets.

Second-placed Crawley Knights had a convincing 8-2 victory over Horsham Spinners B. Jozef Krakovsky won the Player of the Match for Knights but his feat of winning a treble was equalled by his improving team-mate, Peter Cracknell.

Both beat Lynne Trussell, Marian Ivan and Freddy Goodall. Nik Gilbert beat Marian in a close five-setter and then Peter and Jozef teamed up to take the doubles.

Lynne and Freddy both beat Nik to win two points for Spinners.

In a close contest Cuckfield Dynamos drew 5-5 with Lindfield Leopards. Player of the Match was Cuckfield's Dennis Hayden who took an impressive maximum when beating Jeff Triggs, Malcolm Skates and Ed Harvey.

Matt Caddy had a good five-set victory over Ed then paired up with Dennis to win the doubles which levelled the match. For Leopards, Jeff and Malcolm both had two good wins over Matt and Richard Caddy, while Ed gained their other point with a four-set win over Richard.

Championship Division: Top of the table Lindfield Thunderbolts had a good 6-4 win against Warden Park Pingwins.The improving Matt Power took the Player of the Match award for Thunderbolts when he beat Dan and David Polhill then Charlie Harris.

Andy Steel and David Metcalfe both beat Charlie but David then had to concede his other two matches due to injury. For Pingwins, Dan and David both had a good win against Andy to complete their teams points total while Matt and Andy won the doubles in four sets to win the match.

Bolney Rovers won 8-2 versus Burgess Hill XM. Player of the Match was Bolney's Paul Brinkhurst who won all of his matches against Bob Hoare, Peter Caddy and Steve Johnson. Paul was well backed up by Kate Bridger and Viv Cole who both took two wins each and the doubles. Bob won two matches for Burgess Hill with two good wins against Kate and Viv.

Bolnore Blades beat Lindfield Smash 7-3. Nick Ellmer won his three for Blades by beating Sophie Mackintosh, Trevor Waller and Martin O'Halloran and took the Player of the Match in the process.

Gavin Pitts won two and Paul Bessant one to support Nick. Gavin & Nick then won the doubles. Trevor Waller kept up his good form for Smash by beating Gavin and Paul. Martin beat Paul to complete the scoring.