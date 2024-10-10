Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne speedway campaigners have pulled off a major coup after seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls agreed to lead the Eagles in their NORA challenge match with Thurrock Hammers at Iwade on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls rode for the Eagles in 2008, helping them win the Elite League KO Cup, and had remained a popular visitor to the Arlington track up to its 2021 closure to speedway.

"It is a huge honour that Scott has accepted our invitation and also says a lot for our campaign that someone like him, who is so widely respected throughout the sport, is prepared to support us," David Graveling, Sussex Eagles Motorcycle Club co-leader said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholls, who is also playing a leading role in Oxford's bid for end-of-season Championship honours, will ride at No1 in an Eagles team also including Edward Kenett, Jody Scott, Nathan Ablitt, Paul Starke and Henning Loof.

Scott Nicholls (red) is set to appear for Eastbourne on Sunday | Picture: David Lowndes

And in another popular move, Eastbourne legend David Norris will team manage the Eagles in what could be their final match.

Norris appeared for Eagles, his local club, in four spells between 1988-2009 before injury cut short a career that also brought 28 international caps.

He is the club's highest points scorer and was named 'Ultimate Eagle' in an online supporters' poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"David is a huge favourite among Eastbourne supporters who remember his brilliant riding and commitment to the Eagles," said Graveling.

With no prospect of speedway returning to the county, Sussex Eagles co-leader Michael Gray has already warned that Sunday's match, which has a midday start at the north Kent venue, is likely to be Eastbourne's last.