Sea front road racing at Seaford and Worthing

The London Marathon is not just an event in its own right. It signals a general outburst of road racing, particularly on south coast.

Among the many races, Lewes AC runners targetted two very different half marathons. One was the Seaford Martello Half which started at the Salts Recreation Ground and took runners on a challenging run over the South Downs with views of the countryside and sea. A couple of weeks later the Worthing Half had no hills and attracted those hunting for a personal best time.

At Seaford there were seven Lewes AC participants and they were all women.

First home was Emma Rollings in just under 01:58:04 which gave her 5th place in the F35 (i.e over 35) age category. Three places behind Emma was Ellie King with a time of 01:58:42: she too is a F35 and her category position was just one different to Emma’s.

From left to right: Martin Ratcliffe, Adam Vaughan, Ben Pepler and Ellen Brookes.

Lewes then won an age category first in the F55 group with Helen Bowman’s 02:02:55. Some way behind was Sarah Robinson’s 02:06:58 but Sarah still took the 2nd F55 group place. A Lewes trio of F55 runners was completed with Libby West’s 02:15:15 which gave her 4th F55 category place. Great packing!

Close behind Libby came Claire Hawes in 02:15:25 which gave her a top 10 place in the very competitive F45 group.

One of Lewes’ favourite Run Leaders and a long-standing ultra running pioneer, Anne Hagan then rounded things up by being first F65 home in a time of 02:29:20

Two weeks later there were rather different seafront and road races in Worthing with next to no hills but more crowds. Just the place you hope for a Personal Best. A younger and speedier Lewes AC contingent arrived in town for the Worthing Half Marathon.

Lewes 10km runners chilling out post-race on Worthing Beach.

Ben Pepler ran a stunning race to come home in 5th place with 01:16:09. Elle Brookes was 5th woman finisher and first over 40 female vet with a time of 01:25:34. That time was also Martin Ratcliffe’s time who was tagged as one place ahead of Ellen Brookes: he was 11th home in the 30-34 age category.

Other Lewes AC finishers were: Adam Vaughan (40-44) 01:31:47, Gerard Dummett (65-69) 01:43:22, and Alexandra Boteler (F35-39) 02:09:49.

Worthing made the most of the road closures by holding a 10k road race as well the Half Marathon. The Lewes AC ‘ Squad’ – as some like to see it – had three top Lewes AC competitors all with 10km times below 40 minutes. Matt Reed’s PB of 00:35:41 brought him over the line in 14th place overall and put him in third place in the 30-34 category. Jenna French was overall third woman in the race with 00:39:04 and second in the women’s 35-39 category. James Hawkes was the third Lewes sub-40 with 00:39:44 .

The next three Lewes finishers will be familiar from the Seaford Martello Half Marathon above. Sarah Robinson and Libby West both finished in 00:52:28 which put them 3rd and 4th in the F55 category. Anne Hagan 00:57:26 was second in the F65 category.