Sea mist brings capsizes at Bexhill Sailing Club's final races

Bexhill Sailing Club hosted the final races in the Saturday Series and Sunday Series.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's sea haar made running the race tricky as boats and buoys often disappeared in the mist, but the vigilant crew of the safety boat kept everyone accounted for.

There were multiple capsizes on Saturday, most notably Novice Amy Hinz who struggled to right her boat in the choppy sea and was taken into the safety boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safety boat crew then tried to right the boat but got separated in the water and had to be picked up too.

Saturday Series winner (Slow Fleet) Cristina Terrazas getting ready to launch

The boat was left adrift while another capsize (Chris Heath) was dealt with. Meanwhile Race Officer (Geoff Padgham) organised people on shore to retrieve Amy's boat from the sea as it came near the shore. All's well that ends well!

Both Saturday's races were thrilling to watch. Race 4 in the Novice fleet was won by Fraser Tod/James Tod, but no Novice completed Race 5. The Series was won in the Novice fleet by Hugh Stephenson in a Club Hartley.

Bob Palmer won both Races 4 and 5 his Topper in Slow fleet, with Cristina Terrazas second, but Cristina won the Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Horsley won Races 4 and 5 in Fast Fleet, but Bob Palmer took the series because of his wins in his Laser Radial in Races 1 to 3. Wendy Watkins and Tony Lane, taking turns to helm, won Catamaran fleet Races 4 and 5 and the Series.

Capsizes galore at Bexhill

Sunday brought stronger winds and choppier seas, with only four boats signing on for the race. Arne Lovius' Laser's rudder broke on launching, and Chris Heath, although fully rigged, then thought better of launching.

Chris still won the Series for Fast Fleet. Logan Adams, the only Fast Fleet competitor left, took first for the race. Flo Wright and crew Abi Wright took the Catamaran Fleet win and the Series.

Dusty Miller/Andy Bullen won the Asymmetric in the Sunday Series. Fraser Tod won the Cadet fleet. New member Rosie Norman won her first Series at the Club in Slow Fleet. Hugh Stephenson continued his winning form taking another Novice Series win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend (7/8 June) brings the start of the club’s eight-week Learn To Sail course, starting Saturday, 9am prompt, with free sailing available to club members while the safety boats are on the water. The Summer Series of races launches Sunday 10am. See www.bexhillsailing.club