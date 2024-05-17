Seaford 10k is a success – but only after 500m stretch of shingle is cleared
Organisers MCC Promotions hailed a ‘magnificent effort’ by members of Seaford Striders, who managed to clear more than 500 metres of shingle from part of the route 48 hours before the run.
Mark Caswell, who runs MCC Promotions, said: “The clear-up team was headed by Seaford Striders chair Victoria Maleski and she managed to attract 24 volunteers to clear up.
"Their actions allowed Saturday’s parkrun and the Seaford 10k to go ahead as planned.”
More than 300 runners took part in the annual event, won this year by Toby Dickens of Monmouth Trailers in a time of 35min 28sec.
He was closely followed by Seaford Striders member Aaron O'Shaughnessy, with Stratford's Ed Plague completing the podium.
Alison Moore (40:31) from Eastbourne was the first female across the line, with Hastings’ Laura Gill and Seaford's Sam Alvarez second and third.
This was the second Seaford 10K, and times were slower than last year because of the westerly winds.
MCC Promotions have two more 10ks to stage in Sussex later this year – the Worthing Seafront 10k on Sunday, October 20 and the Lancing 10k on October 27.
Meanwhile their Newhaven 10k will take place on Sunday, January 19.
