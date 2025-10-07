Seaside strides and personal bests at the 41st Hastings Half

-

The 41st Hastings Half Marathon returned to the streets on Sunday, offering runners a scenic challenge filled with steep hills, cheering crowds, lively entertainment, and a rewarding downhill stretch to a beautiful seaside finish. Over 2,300 runners took part in the iconic 13.1-mile loop, making it one of the most celebrated community events on the local calendar.

The day began at 10:00am with the Mini Run, where 288 children took on a 2km course along the seafront.

Strong runs came from Isabelle Budgen (66th, 9:36), Matilda Skelton (68th, 9:38), Miley Wigmore (81st, 9:38), and Rory Martin (82nd, 9:47). Also finishing with determination and smiles were Emily Moore (94th, 10:06), Albert Fitz-Hugh (106th, 10:22), Fred McSweeney (128th, 10:46), and Eddie McNulty (156th, 11:06). Zion Okojie (159th, 11:11), Darcey Mayhew (185th, 11:47), Nancy Collins (187th, 11:48), and Xander Cornford (190th, 11:56) also ran strong races. Rounding out the group were Macie Saunter (256th, 14:14), Ava Saunter (258th, 14:32) and Poppy Budgen (268th, 15:05) — all finishing with heart and enthusiasm.

HY at Hastings Half Marathon

At 10:30am, the main event saw thousands gather at the start line for the challenging half marathon through the town’s winding roads and rolling hills.

Adam Clarke stormed to victory with a winning time of 1:08:38. Other standout performances came from David Ervine (7th, 1:15:13), Ben Mccallion (8th, 1:15:45), and Benji Symes (19th, 1:20:15) — with Benji earning a new personal best. Stuart Piper (22nd, 1:20:21) and Imogen Matthews (36th, 1:22:21) followed with impressive times, along with Carl Adams (48th, 1:24:00) and David Mayes (70th, 1:26:40).

Further strong performances came from David Holland (76th, 1:27:34), Nicky Stiles (88th, 1:28:52), Ivy Buckland (142nd, 1:33:18), Rachel Wigmore (148th, 1:33:35), and Jenna Louise French (152nd, 1:33:55). Alfie Johnstone (198th, 1:37:01), Scott Richford (199th, 1:37:03), Sean Bottomley (217th, 1:38:10), Terence Puxty (239th, 1:39:27), Benjamin Jones (248th, 1:39:54), Leon Morton (301st, 1:42:07), and Tom Banks (303rd, 1:42:10) all finished well.

Kayleigh Skelton (317th, 1:42:47), Sonnii Pine (378th, 1:44:48), Todd Fitz-Hugh (393rd, 1:45:29), and Tom Brampton (414th, 1:46:05) continued to push strong times. Alice McCleave (580th, 1:51:09) completed her first half marathon with determination and is surely set for many more. David Clarke (709th, 1:54:56) and Joseph O'Gorman (710th, 1:54:56) crossed the line together, showing the spirit of friendship the race inspires. Wayne Prince (738th, 1:55:30) and Jimmy Sladden (755th, 1:55:54) weren’t far behind, while Paul Jenner (770th, 1:56:19) also ran a solid race.

Dave Verlander (853rd, 1:58:00) celebrated a new personal best, just ahead of John Badrock (855th, 1:58:03). Harry Hammond (930th, 1:59:39), Melanie Irwin (962nd, 2:00:35), and Quintin Askes (970th, 2:00:52) continued the steady stream of finishers, followed by Matthew Harmer (1021st, 2:01:59), Michelle Hart (1027th, 2:02:06), Leanne Badrock (1059th, 2:03:05), Lisa Buchanan (1076th, 2:03:31), and Susan Dunn (1081st, 2:03:46).

Further finishers included Gary Bennett (1223rd, 2:07:47), Kelly Kitchin (1238th, 2:08:10), Holly Wigmore (1275th, 2:09:14), Joe Moore (1307th, 2:10:09), Jackie Barker (1396th, 2:13:15), Mark Parry (1438th, 2:14:40), Amy Hylands (1505th, 2:16:29), and Stacey Foster (1510th, 2:16:33). Rosa McSweeney (1582nd, 2:19:22), Jim Ballard (1598th, 2:20:02), Hayley Foster (1620th, 2:20:58), and Allan Homewood (1663rd, 2:22:20) followed with strong efforts.

Faye Flaherty Martin (1719th, 2:24:42) and Nadine Isted (1722nd, 2:25:00) ran with determination, while Yuen Chan (1986th, 2:40:42), Lucy Harper (2017th, 2:44:28), and Jo Harrod (2029th, 2:45:30) brought the event closer to its finale. Stephen Cornford and Mark Tewkesbury crossed together in 2:58:05 (2142nd and 2143rd), before Michelle Harrod completed the day’s efforts as the final finisher in 3:28:21 (2219th), closing out a long but joyful day of running.

With music stations, dancing volunteers, and a refreshing seaside breeze guiding runners to the finish, the Hastings Half Marathon once again proved why it remains one of the most beloved running events in the country. Whether chasing personal bests or simply taking in the atmosphere, every participant was cheered across the line — a true celebration of community, endurance, and the spirit of Hastings.