Seaside strides and personal bests at the 41st Hastings Half for HY AC

The 41st Hastings Half Marathon returned to the streets on Sunday, and HY AC runners were out in force.

Over 2,300 runners took part in the iconic 13.1-mile loop. The day began with the Mini Run, where 288 children took on a 2km course along the seafront.

Strong runs came from HY AC juniors Isabelle Budgen (66th, 9:36), Matilda Skelton (68th, 9:38), Miley Wigmore (81st, 9:38), and Rory Martin (82nd, 9:47), Emily Moore (94th, 10:06), Albert Fitz-Hugh (106th, 10:22), Fred McSweeney (128th, 10:46), and Eddie McNulty (156th, 11:06). Zion Okojie (159th, 11:11), Darcey Mayhew (185th, 11:47), Nancy Collins (187th, 11:48), and Xander Cornford (190th, 11:56), Macie Saunter (256th, 14:14), Ava Saunter (258th, 14:32) and Poppy Budgen (268th, 15:05).

The main event saw thousands gather at the start line for the challenging half marathon through the town’s winding roads and rolling hills.

A huge HY AC turnout at the Hastings Half Marathon

HY’s Adam Clarke stormed to victory with a winning time of 1:08:38. Other standout performances came from David Ervine (7th, 1:15:13), Ben Mccallion (8th, 1:15:45), and Benji Symes (19th, 1:20:15) – Benji earning a new personal best. Stuart Piper (22nd, 1:20:21) and Imogen Matthews (36th, 1:22:21) followed, along with Carl Adams (48th, 1:24:00) and David Mayes (70th, 1:26:40).

Further strong performances came from David Holland (76th, 1:27:34), Nicky Stiles (88th, 1:28:52), Ivy Buckland (142nd, 1:33:18), Rachel Wigmore (148th, 1:33:35), and Jenna Louise French (152nd, 1:33:55). Alfie Johnstone (198th, 1:37:01), Scott Richford (199th, 1:37:03), Sean Bottomley (217th, 1:38:10), Terence Puxty (239th, 1:39:27), Benjamin Jones (248th, 1:39:54), Leon Morton (301st, 1:42:07), and Tom Banks (303rd, 1:42:10) all finished well.

Kayleigh Skelton (317th, 1:42:47), Sonnii Pine (378th, 1:44:48), Todd Fitz-Hugh (393rd, 1:45:29), and Tom Brampton (414th, 1:46:05) celebrated strong times. Alice McCleave (580th, 1:51:09) completed her first half marathon. David Clarke (709th, 1:54:56) and Joseph O'Gorman (710th, 1:54:56) crossed the line together. Wayne Prince (738th, 1:55:30) and Jimmy Sladden (755th, 1:55:54) weren’t far behind, while Paul Jenner (770th, 1:56:19) also ran a solid race.

Dave Verlander (853rd, 1:58:00) celebrated a new PB, just ahead of John Badrock (855th, 1:58:03). Harry Hammond (930th, 1:59:39), Melanie Irwin (962nd, 2:00:35), and Quintin Askes (970th, 2:00:52) were followed by Matthew Harmer (1021st, 2:01:59), Michelle Hart (1027th, 2:02:06), Leanne Badrock (1059th, 2:03:05), Lisa Buchanan (1076th, 2:03:31), and Susan Dunn (1081st, 2:03:46).

Further finishers included Gary Bennett (1223rd, 2:07:47), Kelly Kitchin (1238th, 2:08:10), Holly Wigmore (1275th, 2:09:14), Joe Moore (1307th, 2:10:09), Jackie Barker (1396th, 2:13:15), Mark Parry (1438th, 2:14:40), Amy Hylands (1505th, 2:16:29), and Stacey Foster (1510th, 2:16:33). Rosa McSweeney (1582nd, 2:19:22), Jim Ballard (1598th, 2:20:02), Hayley Foster (1620th, 2:20:58), and Allan Homewood (1663rd, 2:22:20) followed with strong efforts.

Faye Flaherty Martin (1719th, 2:24:42) and Nadine Isted (1722nd, 2:25:00) ran well, while Yuen Chan (1986th, 2:40:42), Lucy Harper (2017th, 2:44:28), and Jo Harrod (2029th, 2:45:30) brought the event closer to its finale. Stephen Cornford and Mark Tewkesbury crossed together in 2:58:05 (2142nd and 2143rd), before Michelle Harrod completed the club’s efforts in 3:28:21 (2219th).

The Hastings Half Marathon once again proved why it remains one of the most beloved running events in the country – a true celebration of community, endurance, and the spirit of Hastings.

More on pages 40 and 41 of the Observer