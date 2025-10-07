Seaside strides and personal bests at the 41st Hastings Half for HY AC
Over 2,300 runners took part in the iconic 13.1-mile loop. The day began with the Mini Run, where 288 children took on a 2km course along the seafront.
Strong runs came from HY AC juniors Isabelle Budgen (66th, 9:36), Matilda Skelton (68th, 9:38), Miley Wigmore (81st, 9:38), and Rory Martin (82nd, 9:47), Emily Moore (94th, 10:06), Albert Fitz-Hugh (106th, 10:22), Fred McSweeney (128th, 10:46), and Eddie McNulty (156th, 11:06). Zion Okojie (159th, 11:11), Darcey Mayhew (185th, 11:47), Nancy Collins (187th, 11:48), and Xander Cornford (190th, 11:56), Macie Saunter (256th, 14:14), Ava Saunter (258th, 14:32) and Poppy Budgen (268th, 15:05).
The main event saw thousands gather at the start line for the challenging half marathon through the town’s winding roads and rolling hills.
HY’s Adam Clarke stormed to victory with a winning time of 1:08:38. Other standout performances came from David Ervine (7th, 1:15:13), Ben Mccallion (8th, 1:15:45), and Benji Symes (19th, 1:20:15) – Benji earning a new personal best. Stuart Piper (22nd, 1:20:21) and Imogen Matthews (36th, 1:22:21) followed, along with Carl Adams (48th, 1:24:00) and David Mayes (70th, 1:26:40).
Further strong performances came from David Holland (76th, 1:27:34), Nicky Stiles (88th, 1:28:52), Ivy Buckland (142nd, 1:33:18), Rachel Wigmore (148th, 1:33:35), and Jenna Louise French (152nd, 1:33:55). Alfie Johnstone (198th, 1:37:01), Scott Richford (199th, 1:37:03), Sean Bottomley (217th, 1:38:10), Terence Puxty (239th, 1:39:27), Benjamin Jones (248th, 1:39:54), Leon Morton (301st, 1:42:07), and Tom Banks (303rd, 1:42:10) all finished well.
Kayleigh Skelton (317th, 1:42:47), Sonnii Pine (378th, 1:44:48), Todd Fitz-Hugh (393rd, 1:45:29), and Tom Brampton (414th, 1:46:05) celebrated strong times. Alice McCleave (580th, 1:51:09) completed her first half marathon. David Clarke (709th, 1:54:56) and Joseph O'Gorman (710th, 1:54:56) crossed the line together. Wayne Prince (738th, 1:55:30) and Jimmy Sladden (755th, 1:55:54) weren’t far behind, while Paul Jenner (770th, 1:56:19) also ran a solid race.
Dave Verlander (853rd, 1:58:00) celebrated a new PB, just ahead of John Badrock (855th, 1:58:03). Harry Hammond (930th, 1:59:39), Melanie Irwin (962nd, 2:00:35), and Quintin Askes (970th, 2:00:52) were followed by Matthew Harmer (1021st, 2:01:59), Michelle Hart (1027th, 2:02:06), Leanne Badrock (1059th, 2:03:05), Lisa Buchanan (1076th, 2:03:31), and Susan Dunn (1081st, 2:03:46).
Further finishers included Gary Bennett (1223rd, 2:07:47), Kelly Kitchin (1238th, 2:08:10), Holly Wigmore (1275th, 2:09:14), Joe Moore (1307th, 2:10:09), Jackie Barker (1396th, 2:13:15), Mark Parry (1438th, 2:14:40), Amy Hylands (1505th, 2:16:29), and Stacey Foster (1510th, 2:16:33). Rosa McSweeney (1582nd, 2:19:22), Jim Ballard (1598th, 2:20:02), Hayley Foster (1620th, 2:20:58), and Allan Homewood (1663rd, 2:22:20) followed with strong efforts.
Faye Flaherty Martin (1719th, 2:24:42) and Nadine Isted (1722nd, 2:25:00) ran well, while Yuen Chan (1986th, 2:40:42), Lucy Harper (2017th, 2:44:28), and Jo Harrod (2029th, 2:45:30) brought the event closer to its finale. Stephen Cornford and Mark Tewkesbury crossed together in 2:58:05 (2142nd and 2143rd), before Michelle Harrod completed the club’s efforts in 3:28:21 (2219th).
The Hastings Half Marathon once again proved why it remains one of the most beloved running events in the country – a true celebration of community, endurance, and the spirit of Hastings.
