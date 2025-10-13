Second place but first class effort for Hastings

Hastings Week can mean only one thing – The Observer Trophy! The world’s oldest water polo trophy is contested annually during Hastings Week at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proudly upholding the traditions of the twinning committee, and following a successful campaign to Hastings’ twin town of Dordrecht in September, Hastings Seagulls hosted MNC Dordrecht for this year’s tournament.

Club President Tim Big opened proceedings by dropping the ball for the traditional swim-off between Hastings and Dordrecht. The Dutch side were aiming to make history by becoming the first team to win the trophy four years in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams went into halftime locked at 2–2, but Dordrecht pulled ahead with two goals in the second half. A disallowed Hastings goal proved costly, and the match ended in a hard-fought 4–2 victory for the Dutch.

The winning Dutch team

The second game saw another exciting contest, with Brighton beating newcomers Norwich 4–2.

In the third fixture, a strong and confident Hastings junior side drew 5–5 with Monark’s juniors, showing great promise for both club’s future.

Hastings’ next senior fixture came against Monark in a gruelling match that ended 5–3 to Hastings. With the score tied 3–3, Hastings’ goalkeeper kept them in the game with a crucial penalty save. Energised, Hastings added two more goals and defended superbly to secure the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next was a determined Brighton side, keen for revenge after a recent league loss. But Hastings had found their rhythm. Despite being a player down on five separate occasions, they dominated, winning 5–0 thanks to relentless attacking and solid defence.

The winning Dutch team with the Observer Trophy and a second picture accompanied by Alexis and Loukas Philippidis, Duncan Izzard (and his kids, Harrison and Felicity), Rich Moon, Ben Peppiatt and Tim Pearce from Hastings

Hastings then faced Norwich, whose star shooter was in contention for the tournament’s top scorer. By marking him out of the game, Hastings took control and finished strongly with a 7–1 victory.

The Dutch team rounded off the tournament with another convincing win, finishing undefeated and retaining the Observer Trophy for the fourth year running.

Players and fans celebrated at Bar Moda, where Dordrecht’s youngest player was named Top Goal Scorer. Hastings’ Ryan Webb collected the “Fool in the Pool” award for most major fouls, while Rich Moon earned Best Goalkeeper for the second year running, conceding the fewest goals across the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls bid farewell to their Dutch friends on Sunday morning, taking the traditional team photos with the original trophy. They now look forward to their return trip to Dordrecht next September.

Hastings are currently top of their domestic league, with their next fixture at home to Crawley on 6th November at 9 PM. Supporters are encouraged to come along and cheer them on.

Those interested in playing water polo with Hastings — or enrolling a child — can contact [email protected]. Junior players must be able to swim a length confidently and be at least 10 years old. Juniors train on Monday evenings (5:30–6:30 PM), and senior men on Thursday evenings (9–10 PM), both at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

Hastings Squad:

Adam Pearson, Alexis Philippidis, Ben Peppiatt, Duncan Izzard, James Blything (Cpt), James Foot, Loukas Philippidis, Richy ‘Reg’ Moon (GK), Scott Higgs, Tim Pearce, Toby Waters, Tom Day, Tom McLeod, and Will Greenhouse.