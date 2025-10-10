Selsey bowlers celebrate league win

Selsey Bowls Club with the Division 2 trophy

Selsey Bowls Club are going from strength to strength.

Formerly known as Little Spain, the club voted to enter the Brooks Motors League for 2025.

And to everyone's surprise, this relatively small but enthusiastic club (with only about 50 playing members), in their first year, has managed to win Division 2 by a handsome margin, that against many larger and much longer established local clubs.

They won 807 shots and ended up with an overall shot difference of +241 against second-placed Crablands, who had 691 shots, meaning Selsey won the division by nine points – scoring 81 match points.

Selsey's consistency was remarkable, winning 70% of all rinks played throughout the season.

The club put their success down to three essential ingredients – enthusiasm, teamwork and enjoyment.

Selsey Bowls Club are looking forward to growing the membership next year as well as continuing and even improving upon the success achieved this year.