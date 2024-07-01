Senior sailor leads the series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club held the first races of its Late Summer Series and attracted the greatest variety of boats to race so far this season. Eight Lasers, three Buzzes, two Toppers, a Merlin Rocket, a Dart 16 and a Tasar competed.

The first race was held in steady force two winds, which increased quickly to force four as a rainy squall came through in the second race. By the third race the wind had dropped to barely a whisper.

In the Laser Fleet it was a good day for the club’s senior racer, Roy Sandford, who bagged a first and second and leads the series.

In the general handicap fleet racing was close in the first race between the Buzz dinghies of Richard & Sue Morley and Philip & Tristan Blurton until a capsize with their spinnaker up put pay to the Blurton’s chances, and the Morley’s held their lead to sail on and win.

The Morley’s took the second race as well and lead the series overall. Heidi Wunsche in the Topper Fleet won both her races to take top spot.

The final race of the day (Sovereign Handicap) pitted boats of all classes against each other.

The wind veered from the south west to north west and was flukey, light and variable throughout. Boats crept around the course, trying hard to adapt to the constant changes in wind strength and direction.

The Blurtons in their Buzz crossed the finish line first to win, just seconds ahead of the Morleys.