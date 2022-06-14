Serena Williams 'confirmed' for Eastbourne tennis week

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not played since injuring her leg in the first round of last year's Wimbledon but has today put an image of her trainers on grass on Instagram, captioning it: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there."
She also tagged Eastbourne - where a WTA event takes place from Saturday - in the social media post.
James Gray, tennis correspondent at the i paper, tweeted: Confirmed that Serena Williams will make her comeback in Eastbourne next week, playing doubles with Ons Jabeur... unlikely to play her first match with Ons Jabeur before Tuesday, tournament organisers say."
The 40-year-old has won seven Wimbledon singles titles but i s now ranked at 1,208.
Williams has played and proved a big draw at Eastbourne before and her possible involvement this year comes amid huge interest over who will play, with US Open champion and British No1 Emma Raducanu lining up the Sussex tournament as a comeback event from an side injury she suffered last week.