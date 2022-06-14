Serena Williams 'confirmed' for Eastbourne tennis week

Serena Williams at Eastbourne 11 years ago / Picture: Getty

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not played since injuring her leg in the first round of last year's Wimbledon but has today put an image of her trainers on grass on Instagram, captioning it: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there."

She also tagged Eastbourne - where a WTA event takes place from Saturday - in the social media post.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gray, tennis correspondent at the i paper, tweeted: Confirmed that Serena Williams will make her comeback in Eastbourne next week, playing doubles with Ons Jabeur... unlikely to play her first match with Ons Jabeur before Tuesday, tournament organisers say."

The 40-year-old has won seven Wimbledon singles titles but i s now ranked at 1,208.