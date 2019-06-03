Serena Williams considers Eastbourne return after French Open exit

Serena Williams may seek a wildcard at Eastbourne to prepare for Wimbledon following her early exit from the French Open.

Her defeat in Paris means her bid to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles continues.

Wimbledon, where she has triumphed seven times, could well be her best opportunity and Eastbourne could provide the perfect environment for her to fine-tune her grasscourt game.

Williams has not played a pre-Wimbledon grass event since Eastbourne in 2011.

Devonshire Park is among those the 37-year-old might consider before Wimbledon which begins on July 1. Other options could be Nottingham, Birmingham, s-Hertogenbosch or Mallorca.

Speaking after her earliest Grand Slam exit since 2014, Williams said, “I’m working on getting there (Wimbledon). I think it will be enough time,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to be on the court as much as I would have. At least I can start trying to put the time in now.

“I have some time on my hands, so maybe I’ll jump in and get a wildcard on one of these grass-court events and see what happens.”