The National Spirit Hurdle is the most prestigious contest of the annual Fontwell line-up, worth just over £45,000 to winning connections.
It is named after a horse that won the Champion Hurdle in the 1940s and the National Spirit raceday traditionally draws one of the biggest crowds of the year to the figure-of-eight track.
BetGoodwin are the headline sponsor for this year’s fixture and tickets available starting at £15, from the racecourse or online. Gates open at 11.30am and the first of seven races is at 1.30pm.
Ahead of final declarations, there are seven entires for the big race:
Authorised (trained by Gary Moore), a novice, two from three over Hurdles, 5th in a Cheltenham bumper.
Brewin'upastorm (Olly Murphy), a ten-year-old who won the National Spirit in 2021 and was second in 2022.
Goshen (Gary Moore), a top-rated horse that prefers to go right-handed but has won a juvenile hurdle.
Hacker des Places (Paul Nicholls), a six-year-old with five from 11 over Hurdles and with a bit to find on ratings.
Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls), a seven-year-old who won an Aintree bumper; six from 11 over hurdles.
Proschema (Dan Skelton), an eight-year-old good on the flat, decent if inconsistent.
Sceau Royal (Alan King), an 11-year-old rated as high class over fences and hurdles.