There was a massive upset in the £1m Sussex Stakes – as 150/1 outsider Qirat won, with odds-on favourite Field Of Gold well beaten.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and in fact one of the most highly anticipated contests of the whole flat racing season.

And the many who thought it would be the next chapter in the remarkable race career of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold had a shock coming to them as Ralph Beckett’s runner was ridden to glory by Richard Kingscote.

Juddmonte second string Qirat caused a sensation in a race where his owner’s 1/3 favourite was well beaten.

Richard Kingscote and Qirat win the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ballydoyle pacemaker Serengeti and Qirat were given plenty of rope despite setting no more than even fractions, with Kingscote able to conserve enough energy on the Beckett-trained son of Showcasing,

The chasing pack still had plenty of ground to make up as Kingscote kicked his mount into the lead approaching the final furlong, a misjudgement from the more fancied contenders that proved decisive.

Rosallion (11/2) closed to within a neck at the line, with Henri Matisse (11/2) just over two lengths further back in third. Europe’s leading three-year-old Field Of Gold made no impression when asked to improve and finished fourth.

Qirat is now unbeaten in three starts at Goodwood, having won two valuable contests at the course in 2024, while it was another G1 win for Hong Kong-bound Kingscote, who won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Time For Sandals.

Richard Kingscote returns after riding Qirat to victory in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Beckett said: “We set out to go 12-second furlongs. That was the plan and what he did. It is a simple as that. They didn’t sit close to him and that is the end result. When he went past Serengeti, I could see they were not coming and I was fairly confident he would not stop. He looked a million dollars beforehand. I don't think he has ever looked that well.

“When the race closed, I asked [Juddmonte racing manager] Barry Mahon if we could enter him because he was working so well and loves this place. I had him pencilled in to be entered and Barry said, ‘I don’t think there is much point in that’. He is a real Goodwood specialist. That is a fact and Richard is very good in this [front-runner] role. He has always been a terrific judge on the clock. I think he rode his first winner for me in July 2006. I have always been glad to have him on our side.

“The horse loves this place. You don’t have to be a form man to realise that. It didn’t go right for him in the Royal Hunt Cup because I put blinkers on him. That was an error. I always felt he was looking after himself.

“What a wonderful mare his dam Emulous has been for us. She has come up with [last year’s Arc winner] Bluestocking and now this. She has been like a hole in the wall, a cash machine for us!

“Obviously, I am sorry it did not work out for Field of Gold, but it is a horse race. Anything can happen. I watched the race with Marcus Armytage and told him to back him each-way. I always thought he would run well. He is in the Clipper Stakes at York. We will do what we have to do.’’

Kingscote said: “It is a bit surreal and not what I expected this morning. I am delighted for Ralph and Juddmonte. Ralph was happy with the horse. He had won here twice before. Obviously, we didn’t expect him to win but hoped he would run well.

“Towards the cut-away I was thinking he was going well, but you always expect the horses rated 20lb higher to be coming through. I could see Rosallion coming, but my horse kept pulling out. I am grateful that I got legged up on him; I think Ralph was happy to have me on as I like being in front, like my fractions and it worked out okay."

Barry Mahon of Juddmonte said: “In the parade ring, Ralph said to me 'this horse is going to run big' and to Richard he said, 'there's a big run in this horse', so while he was obviously there to make the pace, Ralph thought could finish in the three and he was dead right.

“He was always a horse that had a lot of potential and Ralph wanted to enter him in the race back earlier in the year and in my wisdom, I said, ‘don't be ridiculous’, but we ended up having to supplement him. But he has got the result – he is a beautiful horse and always has been. That's why we always felt there was more to come and, being a brother to Bluestocking, it is an unbelievable pedigree. It is great for the mare. She is a Group One winner herself, has bred an Arc winner and now she's bred a Sussex Stakes winner.”

Richard Hannon said of Rosallion: “It is pride, not frustration, but what does he have to do to win? Sean did the right thing and moved closer to the pacemakers, and he’s run a super race but didn’t win. It is life, isn’t it? He is a great horse, a good horse. His day has already come and there are other days to come. He is certainly not done with. He has beaten the best three-year-old we’ve seen for years and also the French Guineas winner.”

Rest of the card

Al Ghadeer is on track for his third successive Doha Triple Crown after edging out Ch’ezza in the first leg, the £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes.

Sent off the 1/7 favourite on his return from a break, Al Ghadeer took some time to warm to his task under Christophe Soumillon, but the Francois Rohaut-trained six-year-old managed to get the better of his stablemate in the final half-furlong.

Al Ghadeer has now won 10 G1 races for purebred Arabians, including this race three times, and is regarded by many as the best purebred Arabian of all time.

The Doha Triple Crown continues with the G1 Arabian World Cup at Longchamp, France, in October and Qatar’s G1 HH The Amir Sword in February.

Rohaut said: “That was expected because the fourth Rajaaz is a good horse on his day, but what was important was to see the three old boys running their best."

King George V Stakes fifth Omni Man (8/1) maintained his progression with a decisive success in the Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap over 12 furlongs.

Having sat close to a strong pace at Royal Ascot, Ryan Moore was more patient on the top-weight this time, travelling strongly at the back of the field before darting clear once angled towards the rail entering the final furlong.

The margin of victory was just under two lengths, with lightly raced duo Mdawi (22/1) and Kurakka (4/1) filling the places in a bunched finish.

Joseph O’Brien’s winner paid a handsome compliment to King George V Stakes victor Merchant, who is a warm order for tomorrow’s G3 HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes.

O’Brien’s race planner Kevin Blake said: “That was grand. He showed a really good turn of foot. He ran very well at Ascot, when it looked like he didn’t quite get home, but I’d say he’s improving the whole time and that was a very strong race, as you can see by the way the form is working out."

Ralph Beckett achieved the rare feat of saddling both horses in a dead-heat for first place in the G3 HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes.

Saqqara Sands (16/1) and Tabiti (9/2), ridden by Rossa Ryan and Ryan Moore respectively, were inseparable as they flashed past the post in the seven-furlong contest, with 7/2 favourite Bright Thunder half a length further back in third.

This was a second G3 success for Juddmonte homebred Tabiti, while Saqqara Sands was scoring at Pattern level for the first time for owner-breeder John Deer, following a Listed success at Carlisle last month.

Beckett said: “My daughter was laughing at me because I was going 'go on Rossa, go on Ryan, go on Rossa…'. I have definitely not been involved in a finish when two of my horses dead-heated before. William Easterby just told me his father [Tim] did it at Pontefract about 10 years ago, so I am in good company. It is one to remember."

Irish raider Lady Iman justified 11/8 favouritism with a smooth display in the G3 HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes for Ger Lyons and Ryan Moore.

The daughter of Starman proved well suited by the drop back to the minimum trip, having lost her unbeaten record when second to Ballydoyle filly Beautify in a six-furlong G2 at the Curragh last time.

Having travelled nicely into the race towards the far side, Lady Iman put the race to bed with a smart change of gear and went on to win by a length and a half. Newmarket Listed winner Argentine Tango (11/) was second, with Windsor Castle Stakes runner-up Dickensian (11/1) third.

Lady Iman gains a guaranteed start in the $1 million G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, a race Lyons won last year with Magnum Force.

Lyons said: “The Breeders’ Cup is where I’d like to go, but I don’t own her. We won it last year with Magnum Force, and as Ryan just said, if Lady Iman gets a low draw at Del Mar, she wins it - she’s proper.

Ashariba, a prolific winner last season, bounced back with a tough, front-running performance in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap over 10 furlongs.

Trained by Pulborough-based David Menuisier, Ashariba was drawn wider than ideal in stall 14 but was kept away from her rivals early on by Tom Marquand before working over to be in front by the first turn.

Having steadied the pace soon after, Ashariba proved tough to pass in the straight, repelling all challengers to score by half a length. The well-backed Wonder Star (5/1) was second, with Model Yuko (8/1) a nose further back in third.

Spicy Marg (4/1) powered to success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, a race that has produced several Pattern-race performers in recent years.

Dropping back to five furlongs after a fifth in the G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes, the Emma Banks-owned filly was held up by Kieran Shoemark before finishing strongly down the centre of the track.

﻿The daughter of Starspangledbanner was well on top, with runner-up Revival Power, a sister to G1 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Winter Power, almost two lengths behind at the line. There was daylight back to Temple Of Athena (20/1) in third.

First-time blinkers did the trick as Great Acclaim (18/1) landed the concluding World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap, providing trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and jockey Charlie Bishop with a second winner of the meeting.

Bishop appeared keen not to hit the front until as late as possible and, having worked his way into a winning position, Great Acclaim found enough to hold off Cracking Gold (16/1) by a neck. Wathnan runners Native Warrior, the 9/2 favourite, and Defence Minister (5/1) filled the minor places.

Scandinvia was the first Group 1 winner of the week with his Goodwood Cup success over stablemate Illinois, in an Aidan O’Brien one-two. Witness Stand and Zavateri were other notable winners on day one.

