Shoreham 2s triumph over Midhurst in pre-Christmas clash

Shoreham 2ndXv v Midhurst 1st Xv

Shoreham 2s secured a commanding 46-12 victory over Midhurst in their final match before the Christmas break.

The game was filled with sportsmanship and camaraderie, as Midhurst arrived with only 11 players, prompting Shoreham to lend them support in the spirit of rugby.

With Shoreham's first-team game against Worthing 3s cancelled due to Worthing's low player numbers, four first-team players were temporarily loaned to Midhurst to ensure a competitive game.

Chris Reynolds Sham

The weather was perfect for rugby, with the sun making a timely appearance just before kick-off. Shoreham started strong, dominating possession and quickly opening the scoring with a well-executed try and conversion.

From there, Shoreham maintained control, building through the phases and scoring another try to increase their lead.

Midhurst, showing great determination, capitalized on a quick tap penalty, running the ball through the hands to score a try before the half-time whistle.

The second half saw Midhurst continue to battle, scoring another try early on. However, it wasn’t enough to stem Shoreham’s momentum. The home side scored several more times, wrapping up the match with a convincing 46-12 scoreline.

Chris Reynolds attempts to convert his try

Overall, it was a great display of rugby, with both teams showing resilience and teamwork. The game was a true reflection of rugby's spirit, with the lending of players ensuring the match could go ahead and remain competitive.