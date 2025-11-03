Goodwood Racecourse bossea have announced that this year’s Markel Magnolia Cup raised £834,170 for King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar – in a record-breaking year for the ladies’ race.

The annual charity race for amateur female jockeys takes place during Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar.

This year, it was won by Markel International underwriter Sophie Forsyth and her mount Woodcote Girl (Treacherous), trained by Ed de Giles, owned by The Woodham Walter Partnership and sponsored by Glen Manchester.

Forsyth was joined by 11 other riders in the race: Sienna Anderson, Nina Barbour, Jaimee Broadley, Madeleine Bunbury, Charlotte Emery, Philippa Hartrick-Morris, Elizabeth Hiscox, Kate Hutchins, Lois Logan, Sabaya Verger and Eleanor Wellesley.

Riders at the 2025 Markel Nagnolia Cup | Picture: Goodwood Racecourse

This year’s total brinhs to more than £3.5 million the amount the event has raised for charitable causes since its inception in 2011.

Goodwood thanked title sponsor Markel, the horse sponsors’ generosity, the inspirational women competing, the trainers and owners who have supported the race, Riding A Dream academy, the British Racing School and fashion design house RIXO, who designed this year’s jockey silks.

All net proceeds go to beneficiary charity King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar. The initiative operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are proud to have raised such a significant sum for King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar with this year’s Markel Magnolia Cup.

The 2025 race | Picture: Goodwood Racecourse

"Over the past 14 years, the race has become a standout moment at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, championing women in sport and raising significant funds for charities that support women and children.

“We are incredibly grateful to Markel for its continued support of this special charity race, involvement in the riders’ journeys and for playing a huge part in raising an outstanding £834,170 this year.”

Will Straw, Chief Executive of King's Trust International, said: “We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Markel and the Magnolia Cup, which has enabled us to raise an incredible £834,170.

"These funds will play a vital role in supporting Project Lehar, our women’s economic empowerment programme. This will transform the lives of women and girls from disadvantaged families in rural India and have a knock-on effect uplifting their wider communities as well.”

Andrew McMellin, President of Markel International, said: “The Markel Magnolia Cup perfectly reflects the values we hold at Markel as a people-powered business, from determination and resilience, to the power of purpose.

"The commitment shown by this year’s riders has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re proud to have continued Markel’s legacy of giving through our Markel Match programme, tripling donations for our two riders and supporting all twelve participants.

“From championing women of all backgrounds in sport to supporting causes like Project Lehar, we’re delighted to be able to demonstrate that business can be a power for good.”

The 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup will take place on Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood, on Thursday, July 30. Applications for the race have now closed, and riders wishing to participate in 2027 can apply online at https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/qatar-goodwood-festival/magnolia-cup/.