Silverstone success for Sussex race ace Bartholomew

On his way to the podium

Fresh from his fabulous victory at the Brands Hatch GP circuit Bartholomew set out to see if he could add to his tally at Silverstone - a feat he gave himself the best possible chance of achieving after qualifying.

Saturday afternoon qualifying was a tight affair throughout, with Bartholomew switching the top spot with several of his rivals. In the closing stages, a blistering lap from the YESSS Electrical and Ecosphere-backed youngster was enough the seal his fate, clinching pole position by just 0.008s over Brands Hatch rival, Theo Edgerton.

The pole position time of Bartholomew was fast enough to have claimed pole position in the GT4 category of British GT.

Jack Bartholomew on the Silverstone track

That battle continued into Sunday's double-header, Edgerton initially leading the way off the line with Bartholomew chasing hard and fighting off a challenge from the third place car on lap one. He chased Edgerton all the way, but the latter abused track limits enough to receive a time penalty, giving the close-running Bartholomew Redline Racing's second overall win of the season.

The second of the weekend’s races remained dry as the cars headed out to form up on the grid. The #54 car once again made a strong start to slip past Bartholomew into the first corner. Bartholomew gave chase whilst fending off another attack from the third place car and eventually putting a 14 second gap between them but he was unable to pass the leader at the flag and settled for 2nd place.

Bartholomew said: “Overall, it was a great weekend for us especially picking up valuable points for Pole position and fastest lap, a win and second place is also good points towards the championship, but I am disappointed to have dropped a position at the start of both races as I definitely had the pace to win. I will be looking through all the data over the next few days in order to make improvements”.

He moves up to second place in the overall championship.

Jack Bartholomew at Silverstone