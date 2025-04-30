Six year old from Horsham wins national motorbike race
Austin started riding trials bikes at the age of two and a half during lockdown. He joined Surrey Youth Trials where he completed his first competition at the age of four. Later that year he won the Geoff Woodger Beginner Class and finished 3rd in the Chris Norman Beginner Class 6 months later.
Following a trip to the Isle of Man to help a family friend race in the Manx GP in 2023 Austin decided he wanted to have a go at riding a mini moto. From the September onwards Austin spent most weekends up at Traq in Croydon getting to grips with the new style of riding.
In January 2024 Austin joined M4 Mini Moto Junior Race Academy, in Chippenham with a view to racing in 2025. After a few months Austin was invited by his coach Sarah Harris to take part in the Clay Pigeon round of the Fab Racing Rookie Championship in Dorset and to his surprise finished in the points in 15th position in his very first race against the best young riders in the UK.
Austin enjoyed it so much that he raced at Ellough Park, Suffolk the following month with Fab Racing and a wild card round at Rod Lodge in Suffolk, taking three race wins and the GP plate.
Luckily for mini bikes there is a winter series held at Stretton Karting where the children can learn valuable skills on cold and damp, often wet, surfaces. Austin took part and finished 2nd overall in the championship.
This year Austin will be competing in the AC40 Rookie Cup which a category for 10mm restricted Blata Mini Motos. Austin attended the first round last weekend, taking the win by over 7 seconds.
If you would like to follow Austin, all races are live streamed to YouTube and Facebook and he has a Facebook page -Austin Racing #100 where you can get regular updates.